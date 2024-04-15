Blackburn Rovers have a sell-on clause percentage of 10%-15% after Adam Wharton's move to Crystal Palace, according to Alan Nixon.

There may have been some recruitment mishaps at Ewood Park in recent years, with the sagas surrounding Lewis O'Brien, Ethan Brierley and Duncan McGuire creating anger amongst the fanbase.

Rovers, however, did extremely well with how they handled Wharton and his contract.

Blackburn ensured he was on a long-term contract during the last 18 months of his stay in Lancashire, with the midfielder signing a deal until 2027 back in September 2022.

A further one-year extension was then signed back in December last year, putting them in an extremely strong negotiating position ahead of the previous winter transfer window.

Although they sold Plymouth Argyle loanee Ashley Phillips back in the summer, they lost out on millions by letting Ben Brereton Diaz go for free.

Rovers wouldn't have wanted to let the Chilean go, but it seemed inevitable that he would leave Ewood Park when Villarreal came in.

He has since gone on to join Sheffield United on loan - and a return to the Lancashire side doesn't seem to be on the horizon anytime soon.

Doing fairly well with the Blades at times, Blackburn will be gutted that they haven't financially benefitted from his departure and won't in the future.

Blackburn Rovers have and will be financially rewarded by Adam Wharton

The Daily Mail reported at the time of Wharton's sale in February this year that Palace paid around £22.5m to recruit him.

The fact the Eagles bought him in the first place is no real shock considering they have richly benefitted from signing players from the EFL in the past, with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise coming in from Queens Park Rangers and Reading.

Both of those players could be sold on for a very healthy profit in the future - and Wharton could also be sold on for a decent amount considering how well he has played at times for Palace,

To perform like he has done against Manchester City and Liverpool at just 20 years old is a superb achievement, with the midfielder helping to guide his team to a win at Anfield yesterday.

Adam Wharton's performance for Crystal Palace v Liverpool (14th April) Touches 46 Passing accuracy 88% Tackles 6 Total duels won 80% Statistics taken from Sofascore

If he does end up being sold on for a profit, something that looks likely, Rovers look set to benefit with the club inserting a sell-on percentage of between 10% and 15% when he left Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers may have to wait some time before Adam Wharton's departure from Crystal Palace

Wharton only joined Palace in February, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him attract interest from teams higher up in the Premier League at some point.

He was on the radar of Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham when he was at Blackburn, according to 90min.

With this in mind, they may still have him in their thoughts, along with other clubs.

And it may not take too long for him to be linked with moves to other clubs, but he only joined the Eagles during the previous window and the player seems to be level-headed, so it would be difficult to see him leaving Selhurst Park anytime soon.

It would even arguably be a big surprise if he doesn't spend at least one full season in the English capital, so Blackburn may have to wait some time before the midfielder leaves Palace.