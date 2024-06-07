Highlights Blackburn set for cash boost if Wharton plays for England at Euro 2024, thanks to Crystal Palace deal.

Upfront payment and potential windfalls could aid Rovers in summer transfer window.

Wharton's rise to international level brings pride to Blackburn, with fans hopeful for financial boost.

Blackburn Rovers will receive a "significant" payment from Crystal Palace if Adam Wharton plays for England at Euro 2024.

That's according to a report from The Lancashire Telegraph, who say that the Championship club will be due a payout when the midfielder make his first competitive international appearance.

Wharton only left Blackburn back in February, when he was sold to Crystal Palace in what was a club record sale for Rovers, reported to be worth an initial £18million.

Since then, Wharton has been a revelation in the Premier League, with his form for the Eagles earning him a place in this England's squad for the European Championships later this month.

Adam Wharton 2023/24 Premier League stats for Crystal Palace - from SofaScore Appearances 16 Goals 0 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 81% Interceptions per Game 1.3 Tackles per Game 3 Balls Recovered per Game 4.8 Clearances per Game 1.5 Dribble Success Rate 60% Duel Success Rate 54%

It has capped a remarkable rise for the 20-year-old, who only made his senior debut in August 2022.

Now, if Wharton is to get on the pitch during this summer's tournament in Germany, it could prove rather profitable for Blackburn.

Adam Wharton clause emerges

As well as that upfront payment, the deal that took Wharton from Blackburn to Crystal Palace also includes other potential financial windfalls that could come into play on certain conditions.

According to this latest update, one of those will see Rovers receive a "significant" payment from Palace, if/when Wharton makes a competitive senior international appearance.

With Wharton having now been named in the squad for Euro 2024, there is a chance that will come this summer, if the midfielder gets on the pitch for England in the tournament.

The 20-year-old made his senior international debut for the Three Lions on Monday night, playing the final 30 minutes of a 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

However, because that match was a friendly, it was not enough to trigger that clause by itself.

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign on Sunday 16th June against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, before facing Denmark in Frankfurt the following Thursday.

They then finish their group stage campaign against Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday 25th June.

Blackburn meanwhile, are preparing for another Championship campaign, following their 19th place finish in the second-tier last season.

Windfall would be a major boost at Ewood Park

This will be another reason why those connected with Rovers will be absolutely desperate to see Wharton get on the pitch at Euro 2024.

Given he is a boyhood fan who came through the club's academy, there is already an immense sense of pride for Blackburn fans at what Wharton is doing on the international stage.

Indeed, it is something everyone around Ewood Park will feel is well deserved, having seen the progress and application he has shown throughout his career.

Beyond that though, the windfall, if it comes, could also be useful for the club in this summer's transfer window.

If this payout comes quickly, it may be able to add something to the budget that Blackburn are able to spend in the market.

That is something they may well need to do in order to improve their squad, and avoid a repeat of a disappointing 2023/24 campaign that was largely spent battling relegation.

With that in mind, everyone of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion will have a keen and close eye on how Wharton fares at the Euros this summer, for a number of reasons.