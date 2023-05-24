Blackburn Rovers have scouted Lincoln City defender Regan Poole ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Lancs Live.

Poole is out of contract this summer and Lincoln director of football Jez George confirmed earlier this month that he would be leaving the club.

Blackburn Rovers summer transfer plans

It looks set to be an important summer transfer window at Ewood Park after the departures of a few high-profile players, such as Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack.

Experienced defender Daniel Ayala has left at the end of his contract as well and after Jon Dahl Tomasson's side narrowly missed out on the top six in 2022/23, director of football Gregg Broughton admitted that the club will need to be busy over the next few months.

He told the Lancashire Telegraph: "I don’t think it’s a rebuild at all.

“We knew we would have to do a significant amount of business this summer."

Blackburn Rovers eye Regan Poole

It seems one of the players they may target this summer is Poole, who is set to leave Lincoln and is attracting Championship interest.

According to Lancs Live, Rovers have been scouting the 24-year-old.

The Imps skipper has also been linked with Bristol City but contrasting reports have indicated the Robins won't be making a move for him.

Football League World revealed ahead of the January transfer window that the versatile defender was on the radars of Cardiff City, QPR, Millwall, Luton Town, Huddersfield Town, and Blackpool so it would not be a surprise to see any of those show an interest now he's a free agent.

Who is Regan Poole?

Poole is a versatile defender that is comfortable playing as either a centre-back or a right-back.

He's become a mainstay in the Lincoln side over the past few seasons, having missed just three league games since the start of 2021/22, as well as a leader both in the dressing room and on the pitch - as his captaincy illustrates.

The Welshman came through the Cardiff City academy before joining Newport County and then being snapped up by Manchester United in 2015.

He never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils and left to join MK Dons in 2019, making the move to Lincoln in January 2021.

Poole also came through the youth ranks of the Welsh national team, featuring for the U17s, U19s, U20s, and U23s, but has not represented the senior side.