Blackburn Rovers have made some shrewd signings in recent years.

Signing Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton-Diaz permanently paid off for them, although they will have been devastated to have lost the latter for free considering how much he could have been sold for if he had been under contract.

Sammie Szmodics' arrival has also paid off for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side - and they have utilised the loan market well at times with Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra proving to be good temporary additions from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The club have been helped by the fact they have been able to bring through some of their own youngsters, including Ash Phillips and Adam Wharton with the latter remaining at the club.

They were able to add some more quality to their squad during the summer window, with the likes of Arnor Sigurdsson, Niall Ennis, Andrew Morgan and Semir Telalovic all likely to be valuable contributors in the final third.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

None of those signings stand out as particularly strange ones - but there have been some bizarre signings made at Rovers over the years and FLW's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding has stated who he believes are the club's eight weirdest additions.

8 Bengali-Fode Koita

The 32-year-old joined Rovers on a two-year contract back in the summer of 2015 and looked to be a good signing considering he was an asset for Caen.

But he only registered two assists in 15 appearances for the club, failing to score for them in any of his competitive displays for Rovers and leaving for Kasimpasa in 2016.

Registering 34 goals in 127 appearances for the Turkish side, he has certainly been more of a hit there than he was for Blackburn.

He currently plays for Sivasspor, remaining in Turkey where he seems to have settled down nicely.

7 Herold Goulon

Born in France, Goulon first played in England with Middlesbrough, but wasn't able to make an impact there and featured in the reserves before moving back to France in 2008.

But he was given a second chance in England with Blackburn, joining after a trial spell.

Unfortunately for him, he made just four appearances for the senior team, mainly playing for the reserves during his time at Ewood Park and leaving in 2010 without making his mark.

Goulon also joined Doncaster Rovers on loan during his time in Lancashire.

He currently plays for Negeri Sembilan in Malaysia.

6 Sacha Petshi

The Frenchman joined Rovers reasonably early on in his career following his departure from Bastia.

Failing to make a single senior appearance for the club, this move could definitely be classed as a failure and he will be upset not to have made his mark in England.

The 31-year-old currently plies his trade for Hapoel Umm al-Fahm, an Israeli team who are in the second tier.

5 Diogo Rosado

After failing to do enough to become a first-team regular for Sporting Lisbon, spending time out on loan during his time with the Portuguese club, he will have been hoping to kickstart his career at Ewood Park.

Unfortunately for him, he wasn't able to do that, making just three appearances with two of them coming in the league and one of them coming in the FA Cup.

He did enough during his time at Benfica B to put himself in the shop window and left Rovers less than a year after joining.

Having signed a long-term deal in Lancashire, he had his contract terminated and that allowed him to link up with Vitoria Setubal on a free transfer.

4 Paulo Jorge

Spending the early stages of his career out in home nation Portugal, Jorge then linked up with Blackburn back in 2012 and was there in 2015, spending more time at the club than many others on this list.

But he made just two appearances during his time at Ewood Park despite not going out on loan.

He will be another player disappointed not to have become a more important part of the club's first-team plans before moving on.

3 Myles Anderson

Anderson joined Blackburn when his contract expired at Aberdeen back in the summer of 2011 - but he's another player who failed to do enough during his time at Rovers.

Having his contract terminated in January 2013, he has spent a decent chunk of his career playing non-league football in England.

But he also signed for French outfit Monza and Italian side Chievo during his career, though he didn't make much of an impact at either side.

He now plays for Heybridge Swifts, who currently play in the Isthmian League North Division.

2 Edinho Junior

Edinho Junior can perhaps be forgiven for the fact he didn't thrive at Rovers, considering he joined the club early on in his career.

He was a highly-rated player at the time of his arrival at Ewood Park, but spent time out on loan at Shillong Lajong and non-league side Whitehawk before moving on to Harrisburg City Islanders on a permanent deal.

Considering he previously represented Portugal at a youth international level, he will be disappointed that he hasn't been more successful during his career.

1 Nuno Henrique

Henrique has spent much of his career in Portugal, but did join Blackburn back in 2012 as he looked to get his career back on track.

But he played more for the U21 team than he did for the first team and didn't even make a senior competitive appearance for Rovers, according to Transfermarkt.

You can understand why the centre-back has been placed at the top of this list, because he didn't establish himself as a real star during his time out of Portugal and it could be argued that he was lucky to secure a switch to the Lancashire side.

The central defender hasn't returned to England since and has now retired, which isn't a massive surprise considering he's now 37.

He wasn't young enough at the time of his arrival at Blackburn to be classed as one for the future, so the fact he didn't appear much for the first team will have been disappointing for the defender.