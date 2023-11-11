Highlights Blackburn Rovers have made some shrewd new signings this season despite a restricted transfer budget.

The club has had its fair share of transfer flops in the past, including players like Bradley Orr and Danny Murphy.

Kevin Davies was one of Blackburn's worst ever signings, scoring just two goals in 29 appearances for the club.

It has been a decent start to the season for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Rovers missed out on the play-off places on goal difference last season after an excellent first year under Jon Dahl Tomasson, and they look set to mount another top six challenge in the year ahead.

Tomasson's ability to do business in the transfer market was restricted this summer after the club's budget was cut, but the Dane still managed to bring in some shrewd new additions.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

However, it is fair to say not all of those who have arrived at Ewood Park over the years have been a success, and we looked back at eight of Blackburn's biggest transfer flops...

Bradley Orr

Defender Orr was a regular in Queens Park Rangers' Championship title-winning team in the 2010-11 season, but after falling out of favour in the Premier League, he made the move to Ewood Park in January 2012.

Rovers were relegated from the top flight during Orr's first season at the club, and his comments in support of unpopular former manager Steve Kean did not endear him to supporters.

Orr made 34 appearances for Blackburn, and he spent time out on loan with Ipswich Town, Blackpool and Toronto before retiring in 2015.

Herold Goulon

Midfielder Goulon joined Rovers on a free transfer in October 2010 following a successful trial period after his departure from French side Le Mans.

Goulon made just four appearances in his first season at Ewood Park, falling out of favour following the sacking of Sam Allardyce.

The 35-year-old was loaned out to Doncaster Rovers in November 2011, but he could not force his way into the team after returning to Lancashire, and he was released in 2012.

Goulon certainly failed to impress during his time at Blackburn, and he currently plays for Malaysian side Negeri Sembilan.

Danny Murphy

Murphy had enjoyed an illustrious career in the Premier League with Liverpool, Charlton Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, and it was seen a coup when Rovers convinced him to make the move to Ewood Park in June 2012 following their relegation to the Championship.

The midfielder was named as Blackburn's captain after his arrival, but he lost the armband to Scott Dann in March 2013.

Murphy scored two goals in 35 appearances in what was a turbulent season for Rovers, and his contract was cancelled by mutual consent in July 2013, despite the fact he was willing to stay at Ewood Park for another year.

Rovers would prove to be the last club of the 46-year-old's career, and it is not a time he is likely to reflect on fondly.

Barry Ferguson

Midfielder Ferguson arrived at Ewood Park from Scottish giants Rangers in August 2003 for a fee of £7.5 million.

Then manager Graeme Souness was a huge fan of Ferguson, stating that he believed he would be "regarded as one of the best central midfield players around", and he was named captain in July 2004.

However, Ferguson submitted a transfer request in January 2005, controversially claiming that a Lancashire derby with Bolton Wanderers did not compare to an Old Firm match, and he returned to Ibrox for £4.5 million.

Ferguson scored four goals in 38 appearances during his time at Ewood Park.

Leon Best

Striker Best joined Rovers from Newcastle United in July 2012 for a fee of more than £3 million.

A serious knee injury prevented Best from making his debut until March 2013, but he struggled to make an impact after returning to fitness.

Best scored just two goals in 16 appearances for the club, and he spent time out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Brighton & Hove Albion before being released in July 2015.

The 37-year-old has been without a club since his departure from Charlton Athletic in January 2018.

Vincenzo Grella

Midfielder Grella arrived at Ewood Park from Italian side Torino in August 2008 for an initial fee in the region of £3.5 million, but his time at the club was severely disrupted by injury.

Grella made just 45 appearances during his four-year spell in Lancashire, and he was released by Rovers at the end of the 2011-12 season.

The 44-year-old returned to his native Australia with Melbourne Heart in October 2012, but he announced his retirement from football after picking up a calf injury on his debut for the club.

Corrado Grabbi

After spending all of his previous career in Italy, Grabbi joined Rovers from Ternana in July 2001 for a fee of £6.75 million.

However, the striker did not live up to his expensive price tag, scoring just five goals in 41 appearances for the club, and he was loaned out to Messina in 2002.

Grabbi moved back to Italy with Ancona in 2004 and went on to have spells with Genoa, Arezzo and Bellinzona before retiring in 2008.

Kevin Davies

Striker Davies enjoyed a productive career in the Premier League, most notably with Blackburn's Lancashire rivals Bolton, but his time at Ewood Park was incredibly disappointing.

Davies joined Rovers from Southampton in July 1998 for a then club record fee of £7.5 million, but he went on to score just two goals in 29 appearances for the club, and he re-joined the Saints a year later in a swap deal for Egil Ostenstad.

The 46-year-old may be revered by Bolton supporters, but Blackburn fans will remember him as one of their worst ever signings.