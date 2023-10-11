Highlights Blackburn Rovers have had several experienced players make their debuts for the club towards the end of their careers.

Some of these players, like Kevin Moran and Michel Salgado, made significant contributions to the team during their time at Ewood Park.

However, others, such as Danny Murphy and Wes Brown, had less successful spells and made limited appearances for Blackburn.

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to step out to make their debuts for Blackburn Rovers.

For many of those, that is likely to have come at the early stages of their careers, when individuals are more in demand as new signings.

Every now and again though, Rovers have turned to more experienced players when looking to make additions to their first-team squad.

That means that, on occasion, there have been individuals who have worn Blackburn colours for the first time, when they are already getting close to calling time on their playing career.

It is those individuals we are taking a look at today, by running the rule over seven of Rovers' oldest debutants from over the years.

So why not take a look, and see what you remember about the time those individuals spent at Ewood Park.

7 Kevin Moran

Moran joined Blackburn from Sporting Gijon in 1990, making his debut in a 3-0 win over Stoke City in January that year, at the age of 33 years, 8 months and 29 days.

The defender then helped Blackburn win promotion to the Premier League in the 1991/92 campaign, and remained with the club until he retired at the end of 1993/94, having often captained Rovers in that time.

In total, Moran made 147 league appearances for Rovers, scoring ten goals over that period of time.

6 Michel Salgado

Salgado signed for Blackburn on a free transfer in the summer of 2009, following his release from Real Madrid.

The right-back made his debut at the age of 33 years 10 months and 21 days in a 3-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League, and his commitment and tenacity saw him become a firm favourite at Ewood Park.

However, his time with the club came to an end in the 2011/12 campaign, when the club stopped playing him, due to the fact that further appearances would trigger a new contract for the Spaniard, which Rovers were unable to afford, despite Salgado explaining his only desire was to help the club avoid relegation.

5 Tony Gale

Gale joined Blackburn in the summer of 1994, following his departure from West Ham after a decade with the Hammers.

The defender made his debut for Rovers in the 1994 Charity Shield at the age of 34 years, eight months and 26 days.

In the end, Gale would spend just one season with Blackburn, although that did see him help the club to the Premier League title - his only major - during the 1994/95 campaign.

4 Danny Murphy

Murphy joined Blackburn on a two-year deal in the summer of 2012, immediately following the club's relegation to the Premier League.

The midfielder made his debut in a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on the opening day of that Championship season at the age of 35 years and five months, in which Rovers eventually finished 17th in the Championship table.

However, Murphy never really settled or won over the home crowd at Ewood Park, and as such, his contract was terminated by mutual consent a year early, in the summer of 2013.

3 Nuno Gomes

Gomes was one of a number of Portuguese players signed by Blackburn in the summer of 2012.

The revered former Portugal international also made his debut for Rovers in that draw with Ipswich at the age of 36 years, one month and 13 days, and was one of the more popular signings made by the club that summer.

However, he would still only spend one year with the club, being released in the summer of 2013, after scoring four goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

2 Mark Hughes

Hughes joined Blackburn in October 2000, and made his debut that month in a 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers, at the age of 36 years, 11 months and 23 days.

The striker helped the club to promotion back to the Premier League and the League Cup title before leaving in the summer of 2002, having scored seven goals in 64 games in all competitions for Blackburn, at which point he would retire from playing.

Of course, Hughes would later return to Ewood Park as Blackburn manager, where he enjoyed one of the more successful spells of his vast managerial career.

1 Wes Brown

After several months out of the game, Brown joined Blackburn in September 2016, and made his debut that December in a 3-2 defeat to Reading, at the age of 37 years, two months and four days, scoring in that game.

That makes him Blackburn Rovers' oldest ever debutant, although his time with the club was not exactly the most memorable.

The defender made just six appearances for Blackburn in total, before departing in the summer of 2017, with the club having been relegated to League One at the end of that 2016/17 season.