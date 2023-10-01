Highlights Kevin Davies joined Blackburn as their most expensive signing but struggled to make an impact, scoring just once in 23 league games before being sold back to Southampton.

There have been plenty of players to have been signed by Blackburn Rovers over the recent years in particular.

In more recent times, the Ewood Park club have seemingly had to work on something of a budget, when it comes to recruiting for their first-team squad.

However, that has not always been the case, with Rovers having previously invested some considerable funds, to sign certain big name players for their first-team squad.

But just how successful have some of the club's most expensive ever signings during their spells at Ewood Park?

Here, in order to help get an idea around that, we've taken a look at Blackburn's seven most expensive signings of all time - according to Transfermarkt - and ranked them from worst to best, on the basis of how they performed at Ewood Park.

7 Kevin Davies

Davies joined Blackburn from Southampton the summer of 1998 for a reported €11.25million, with James Beattie heading in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

However, Davies never settled in at Ewood Park, scoring just once in 23 league games during the 1998/99 season in which Blackburn were relegated from the Premier League, before he was sold back to Southampton.

To add insult to injury, Beattie and, to some extent Davies, would then go on to enjoy successful careers in the Premier League after leaving Blackburn.

6 Corrado Grabbi

Another big money centre forward signing who did not work out for Blackburn Rovers, was Corrado Grabbi.

The Italian joined Rovers in the summer of 2001 for an apparent €11.36million, following a prolific spell in Serie A with Ternana, with his move to Ewood Park the first time he had played outside his home country.

That though did not go to plan, with Grabbi managing just two goals in 30 Premier League games for Rovers between 2001 and 2004, before he returned to Italy, where he would stay for the rest of his career.

5 Barry Ferguson

Ferguson signed for Blackburn in the summer of 2003, arriving from Scottish giants Rangers for around €9.75million.

Although he did produce some good performances during his debut campaign, even being made captain a year after his arrival, his impact was somewhat limited by a serious knee injury at times.

He then returned to Rangers in January 2005 after submitting a written transfer request to Blackburn, admitting that he struggled to find the same motivation for Premier League matches, as he did for Old Firm games up in Glasgow.

4 Christian Dailly

Dailly joined Blackburn in the summer of 1998, signing from Derby for a reported €7.95million, though his debut campaign was hindered by injury.

That season saw Rovers relegated from the Premier League, and although he was then a regular in the second-tier in the following campaign, the defender found himself out of favour under Graeme Souness in the early part of the 2000/01 campaign.

As a result, Dailly departed for West Ham in January 2001, following what was a somewhat mixed two-and-a-half-year spell with Blackburn.

3 Ben Brereton-Diaz

Brereton took some time to get going for Rovers following his move from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2018, which is thought to have ultimately been worth around €8.3million.

However, the attacker eventually found his stride at Ewood Park, and enjoyed some spectacular spells during his last two seasons with Rovers, which coincided with a remarkable if unexpected emergence on the international stage with Chile.

Ultimately though, he couldn't quite do that consistently enough across a whole campaign to get Rovers into the Championship's top six, and the fact he eventually left on a free transfer when his contract expired this summer is also frustrating, considering how much he could have been worth.

2 Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes joined Blackburn from Huddersfield in the summer of 2012 immediately after Rovers' most recent relegation from the Premier League, for a reported €10.1million.

Right from the start of his time with the club, Rhodes became a consistent source of goals at Ewood Park, passing 20 goals in the Championship in each of his three full season with the club.

The Scotsman then departed Blackburn for Middlesbrough in January 2015, having recorded a remarkable return of 85 goals in 169 appearances in all competitions during his time as a Rovers player.

1 Andy Cole

Cole joined Blackburn from Manchester United for a club record fee said to be around €12.2million in late December 2001.

The striker's first few months with the club saw him help guide them to Premier League safety, and score the winning goal in the League Cup final win over Tottenham.

Even approaching the latter stage of his career, Cole remained a consistent and reliable source of goals during a two-and-a-half-year spell at Ewood Park, eventually netting 37 goals in exactly 100 games for Blackburn, with the level he was doing that at, and the success it brought, earning him top spot in this list.