In just two years' time, the club will be celebrating a century and a half of existence. Over that lengthy period, Rovers have won three Division One/Premier League titles, six FA Cups and a League Cup.

Whenever clubs have success, legends are made out of the players who were there at the time. But trophies aren't the only thing that enshrines someone in a club's history. Commitment and loyalty to the club does as well. It's harder to come by nowadays, but there are many cases throughout history.

To celebrate players like this, Blackburn put seven players into their opening class of their new Hall of Fame. Here is how we, at Football League World, have ranked Blackburn Rovers' seven biggest club legends.

7 Brad Friedel

The American goalkeeper is the player who has most recently played for the club on this list. In his 288 appearances for the club, he had some very memorable moments.

The one that sticks in the minds of Rovers fans the most is probably his performance against Tottenham in the aforementioned League Cup final win, in 2002. Of course, his goal against Charlton, becoming only the second keeper in Premier League history to score a goal, is legendary as well.

He won the club's Player of the Year award for the 2002-03 season, in which he was also part of the Premiership Starting XI.

He left the club in 2008, being just shy of breaking Terry Gennoe's record for most appearances for the club by a keeper (289).

6 Ronnie Clayton

At 581 appearances for Blackburn, Clayton isn't far off of the all-time record. Those games came in a 19-year stretch from 1950-69.

He made his debut for the club at the age of just 16. He would go on to score 15 goals for the club, and receive 35 caps for England between 1955 and 1960.

Around a year after his death, in 2010, in the middle of the club's first game of the 2011-12 season, it was revealed that the formerly named Blackburn End would be renamed as The Ronnie Clayton End - a fitting tribute to a legend.

5 Derek Fazackerley

He was part of the 1974-75 team that won the Third Division title, but the amount of times he donned a blue and white shirt will be what he's remembered most for.

The now assistant manager at Oxford United holds the record holder for the most appearances ever made by a Blackburn Rovers player for the club. 671 appearances is what he amassed over 18 years.

The likelihood of that record ever being broken is miniscule, and, even if it is, Fazackerley will still be a part of the history of the club forever.

4 Bryan Douglas

Like Fazackerley, Douglas is part of a very small group when it comes to the Rovers, but it's a slightly different one. Even though the winger did make well over 400 appearances for the club, goalscoring will be his Blackburn legacy.

He found the back of the net 102 times for Rovers. Scoring over a ton of goals in your career is impressive enough, but to do it for one club makes it even more special. But he's not the holder of the illustrious title of club record scorer.

3 Simon Garner

That crown belongs to this man. 194 goals, 168 of which were in the Football League; Garner holds the top statistical spot among Rovers strikers.

He spent the majority of his career with the club, wearing the shirt of Blackburn on just short of 490 occasions.

He left the club not long before the success of the mid 90s, and he went on to be a mortgage salesman, postman, and a painter and decorator after his playing days were over.

2 Bob Crompton

The right-back captained Blackburn to two league titles in 1912 and 1914. Crompton was 17 when he debuted for the club, and he retired from the club at the age of 40.

But his story with the club wasn't over yet. He then went on to have two separate managerial spells with the club. The first one saw him guide the side to what was their last FA Cup win, in 1928.

Crompton then came back to the club, after a short spell as the boss of Bournemouth & Boscombe Athletic, and he would deliver a Division Two title win in his first season back.

1 Alan Shearer

It had to be him. Even if you disregard the ludicrous numbers that he put up outside of Blackburn (171 league goals for Southampton and Newcastle), his record with the Lancashire club was impeccable.

He scored 112 goals in 138 league appearances. To put that into context a bit, he scored in over 80% of the league games that he played for Rovers.

Shearer was part of the notorious team that brought Blackburn its first league title in over 80 years, in the 1994-95 season. They came second in the Premier League the season before that.

The striker is the only Blackburn player, in the Premier League era, to win the Football Writers Association Player of the Year and the PFA Player of the Year.

You can go on forever about all of his accolades and statistics, but there's one that really shows just how good he was.

In a game against Leeds United, in December 1992, Shearer suffered a serious ACL injury that put him out for half of the season - a really devastating injury. Most players would need time to get back up to speed after returning - not Alan though.

In 21 games that campaign, he netted 16 times. There aren't enough superlatives available to capture his brilliance.