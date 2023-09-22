Highlights Takeaway 1: Brian Kidd, the former assistant to Alex Ferguson, had a win percentage of just 27.27% during his time as Rovers boss, resulting in their relegation from the Premier League in the 1998/99 season.

There have been a number of individuals to have stepped into the dugout as Blackburn Rovers manager over the years.

Right now, that role is currently taking on by Jon Dahl Tomasson, who is impressing in the Championship with the Lancashire club, despite working on a limited budget.

He is not the only one to have enjoyed success in that position, with the likes of Mark Hughes, Graeme Sounness and most of all, Kenny Dalglish, delivering some memorable moments for the club in recent years.

However, not every manager has been a success while they have been overseeing first time affairs at Ewood Park, and it is those that we are focusing on today.

Here, we've taken a look at the six former Blackburn Rovers with the worst win percentage during their time in charge of the club, with the one condition being that they must have taken charge of at least ten competitive games for, in order to provide a fair assessment.

7 Brian Kidd - 27.27%

Kidd left his role as assistant to Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson in December 1998, to replace Roy Hodgson as Rovers boss.

Despite a strong start, Kidd was unable to prevent Blackburn being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 1998/99 season, just four years after they had lifted the top-flight title.

Kidd was then sacked by Rovers in November 1999 with the club 19th in the second-tier table, In total, Kidd won 12 of his 44 matches in charge of Blackburn, a win percentage of 27.27%.

6 Michael Appleton - 26.67%

Appleton was one of several managers to take charge of Blackburn during their turbulent 2012/13 season, their first following their most recent relegation from the Premier League.

There were a handful of games where Blackburn showed signs of promise under Appleton, including a memorable FA Cup win at Arsenal, but ultimately they did not come consistently enough.

In the end, Appleton took charge of Rovers for just 15 games between January and March in 2013, claiming victory in four of them, for a win percentage of 26.67%.

5 John Pickering - 24.59%

Pickering was well respected for his role as a coach with a number of English clubs, including Rovers themselves, although his spell as manager at Ewood Park did not go as well.

The former centre back took charge of Blackburn in February 1978, but left at the end of the 1978/79 season, after he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation to the third-tier of English football.

In total, Pickering managed 61 games as Blackburn boss, winning just 15 of them, for a win percentage of 24.59%.

4 Johnny Carey - 16.31%

Carey was another manager who would endure some significant disappointment, during his time in charge of Rovers.

Taking over the club in October 1970, the Irishman would suffer relegation to the third-tier of English football with Rovers, before departing the club in the summer of 1971.

Overall, Carey recorded a win percentage of 16.31% during his time as Blackburn manager, after claiming victory in just five of his 31 games in charge of the club.

3 Jim Iley - 12.5%

The immediate predecessor to the aforementioned Pickering in the Ewood Park dugout, Iley endured little success as Blackburn manager either.

In total, the former midfielder managed just two wins in a total of 16 matches in charge of Blackburn, during a spell with the club in the second-tier, in 1978.

That leaves him with a win percentage of just 12.5%, the second lowest of any permanent Blackburn manager in history.

2 Henning Berg - 10%

A Premier League, promotion and League Cup winner across two spells with Blackburn as a player, means that on the pitch, Berg is unquestionably a legend of the club.

Off it though, his brief stint as manager of Rovers during the same 2012/13 season that Appleton struggled with, was little more than a nightmare for all concerned.

Berg managed to last just ten games as Rovers boss between October and December 2012, and won only one of those, a 4-1 thrashing of Peterborough United courtesy of a Jordan Rhodes hat-trick, before he was dismissed with a win percentage of just 10%, the lowest of any permanent Blackburn manager in history.