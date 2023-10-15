There can be no denying there is plenty of quality in the current first-team squad at Blackburn Rovers.

Despite their somewhat underwhelming 17th place position in the Championship table as things stand, the quality of performance from Jon Dahl Tomasson's side so far this season, suggests they have more quality within their team than that.

Indeed, a number of individuals have impressed considerably from a personal perspective over the course of the campaign so far.

But just how much of a return on their investment, are Rovers getting in relation to the wages they are paying their squad?

In order to help find out, we've taken a look at six highest paid players in Blackburn's current squad - according to estimates from Capology - and ranked them in terms of the value for money they are providing to the club.

6 Sam Gallagher

Gallagher is thought to be earning around £14,423 per week on his current Blackburn contract, which is set to expire at the end of this season.

The striker has produced an excellent work rate throughout his time at Ewood Park, while Rovers' winning record is better when he is in the side than out of it.

However, Gallagher has never been the most prolific of strikers when it comes to scoring, while he has also been hampered by injuries throughout his Blackburn career, including one that is currently keeping him out for a number of weeks, limiting the impact he can have on the pitch for Rovers.

5 Harry Pickering

Pickering is now into his third season with Blackburn, having joined from Crewe Alexandra back in the summer of 2021.

With just under two years remaining on his current deal at Ewood Park, he is on a wage of £9,615 per week, as he closes in on a century of appearances for the club.

As Rovers' sole senior left-back option, Pickering's position in the side is undoubtedly an important one, and he has generally beome a reliable operator at Championship level for the Lancashire club.

4 Dominic Hyam

Hyam joined Blackburn from Championship rivals Coventry City last summer, at a time when the club when in desperate need of central defensive reinforcements.

That is a move that certainly paid off, with Hyam winning the club's Player of the Year award last season, and wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions for Tomasson's side.

It is thought that the Scotland international is earning £16,923 per week at Rovers, as he remains a regular and often solid presence at the heart of Blackburn's defence so far this season.

3 Callum Brittain

Brittain filled another position Rovers badly needed to strengthen when he arrived at Barnsley last summer, taking over at right-back.

Although he was hindered by injuries at times last season, Brittain has been more than reliable when called upon, and has been one of the club's best performers this season, not least with the threat he poses when getting forward.

As a result, the £10,000 per week Blackburn are apparently paying him right now, looks to be excellent value for money.

2 Sam Szmodics

Szmodics enjoyed a promising debut campaign with Blackburn after joining from Peterborough last summer, and he has already taken that to another level this season.

The attacking midfielder has already scored seven goals - more than in the whole of last season - and provided two assists in the Championship, the most direct goal contributions of any player at this level since the action resumed in August.

It is clear therefore that Szmodics is answering the call for goalscorers after the loss of others from that role in the summer, meaning his apparent wage of £14,231 per week does look to be justified right now.

1 Arnor Sigurdsson

Having picked up an injury in pre-season shortly after joining the club, Blackburn fans were made to wait for their first glimpse of Sigurdsson.

That however, has certainly proved to be worth it, with the Iceland international now exploding into life at Ewood Park, finding the net four times at an average of a goal every 62 minutes since he made his debut for Tomasson's side.

Given that aforementioned need for goals, the rate at which he is now providing them suggests he will be vital to Rovers this season, meaning his rumoured wage of £15,000 per week looks like being very good value for money indeed.