Blackburn Rovers have had a decent summer window, but it could be improved by more additions.

Everyone likes it when something is free. They're often things that you don't expect to get, but when you do, it's nice; and it's even better because you didn't have to reach into your pocket to acquire it.

As much as this analogy is probably best related to sweets, it's the same with football players. The transfer window has closed, but players are still available, and what's better than getting a cryptic announcement tweet from your favourite team's X account when you're least expecting it?

Well, Rovers fans have had a few of those exciting announcement tweets; namely for the signing of Semir Telalovic on deadline day, as well as the loan move for Brighton's Andrew Moran.

But there's room to improve the Blackburn squad.

Here are 6 free agents still available that could enhance the current Blackburn Rovers squad.

Chris Martin

The Scottish striker was let go by Queens Park Rangers after he and the club couldn't reach an agreement on a new contract.

He is still without a club and Rovers could be a good fit. Despite the addition of Telalovic, the club don't have that option of a big striker that you can consistently find with crosses into the box.

Martin would allow them to do that if they brought him in.

Ciaran Clark

The club's thinnest area of the pitch is in their back line. SofaScore lists them as having seven recognised defenders; one of which is 18-year-old Patrick Gamble. So that's where a majority of the focus of this list will be.

The 33-year-old centre-back has a wealth of experience across England's top two divisions. He was most recently with Sheffield United in their promotion season, last year. But he was let go in the summer.

Rovers fans might not think that he's good enough for them. But if anything, his addition would just add more depth to Jon Dahl Tomasson's group of defenders.

Ryan Nyambe

The Namibian international may have been part of the Wigan side that finished bottom of the Championship last year. But he wasn't a big contributing factor to their lack of success.

The defender won more than half of his defensive duels last year - and he was having to do a lot of them playing for the Latics. He is also a very versatile defender, being able to play right-back and at centre-half.

Again, maybe he's not someone that Blackburn fans would want starting for their club. But you aren't going to get world-beaters at this stage of the season, for free.

Niko Giesselmann

This is where the recruitment takes a slightly unexpected turn.

He's a German with plenty of experience in the Bundesliga. The 31-year-old can play both at left-back and as a left winger.

The stumbling block would be him potentially not wanting to go to the Championship because of the level, as was shown by the Leeds United/Nadiem Amiri saga, or the stage he's at in his career.

But it'd be a shrewd move if he could be convinced.

Tiago Ilori

The Portuguese defender was actually born in London and has played for three English clubs already; Liverpool, Aston Villa and Reading.

He has been playing in the Liga Portugal over the previous four seasons. But he's struggled for game time. A return to England could help him regain some momentum in his career.

He's played in the Europa League - and would add a lot of experience and knowhow to the Rovers back line.

Steven Fletcher

This would be a brilliant move for Rovers.

The 36-year-old scored nine in 33 games for Dundee United, last season, with an average SofaScore match rating of 7.02. He'd add brilliant experience to an attack that is lacking it a bit.

Age is a factor that would have to be considered. But he's a goalscorer, and who wouldn't want one of those?