One Blackburn Rovers player whose future may come in for some scrutiny during the January transfer window, is Sam Gallagher.

As things stand, the striker's contract at Ewood Park is set to expire at the end of this season, although they do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

However, while he is currently one of the club's highest earners, his impact has been limited by injuries in recent years, and he is now in the middle of another extended spell on the sidelines.

Consequently, if Rovers elect against triggering that option in the striker's deal, January could be their last chance to get some return on their investment in Gallagher.

Should that be the route they chose to go down with the 28-year-old, they would now doubt have to bring in another option, to ensure they do not leave themselves short on attacking firepower.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at five potential alternatives to Gallagher that Blackburn Rovers could look to sign in the January transfer window, right here.

Liam Cullen

One option Blackburn are reportedly set to target in January who could potentially fill a void left by any move for Gallagher, is Swansea's Liam Cullen.

The striker would bring with him some useful Championship experience, and his return of eight goals in 29 league games last season suggests he is capable of making an impact at this level.

His versatility across the front line could also be useful, while the fact he is in the final year of his contract at Swansea, could make him affordable for Rovers as well.

Derry Scherhant

Over the course of the summer, it was reported that Blackburn had made a bid to take Derry Scherhant on loan from Hertha Berlin.

Ultimately, no deal materialised, with the striker remaining in Germany for the first half of this season at least.

But given all five of his league appearances for Hertha so far in the campaign have come from the bench, a loan move could still be worth considering for the 20-year-old, meaning this could be one for Rovers to revisit at the turn of the year.

Jackson Muleka

Another forward Blackburn were linked with in the summer, was Jackson Muleka of Besiktas, who is another that can offer some useful versatility across the forward line.

Meanwhile, his previously stints in the Turkish top-flight with Kasimpasa, where he was given more opportunities, indicated that he is capable of getting useful goals at a high level.

However, given it was indicated that Muleka is valued at £4million, Rovers may need to raise funds before this is a move they can really look into making.

Duk

In the lead-up to the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano reported that Blackburn were among the clubs monitoring the situation of Aberdeen striker Duk.

The Cape Verde international's excellent first season in the Scottish top-flight shows the potential he possesses, although he too is unlikely to be cheap in January.

But if Rovers can raise funds, the 23-year-old could be a good addition, and the fact they have recently done business with Aberdeen around the likes of Ryan Hedges and Dilan Markanday could aid the Championship club with their negotiations here as well.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony recently admitted that Clarke-Harris will likely leave the club in the first week of January, and that is something that should catch Blackburn's attention.

Clarke-Harris previously showed he can get goals even in a struggling Championship side with Posh, and although Bristol Rovers were close to a reunion in the summer, a return to the second-tier could be tempting for the 29-year-old.

A move to Ewood Park would also allow the striker to reunite with his bang in form ex-Peterborough teammate Sam Szmodics, in what could make for an exciting partnership in Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.