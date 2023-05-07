Blackburn Rovers can look back on 2022/23 as a season to remember.

Transitioning from Tony Mowbray to Jon Dahl Tomasson wasn't going to be easy, but Rovers' play-off push this season has been a sustained one and the campaign has dragged into the 46th game week with something on the line.

The hope will be, whatever happens this season, that Tomasson is given backing to build at Ewood Park.

Whether that's the type of backing others have had before him, though, remains to be seen.

Blackburn Rovers' 5 most expensive signings

The club have an extensive history in the Premier League, having won the division in the 1994-95 season, but recent years have been less successful they are looking to return to the top flight for the first time since 2011.

Rovers have also spent significantly in the transfer market, and we looked back at what some of their record signings are up to these days.

5) Barry Ferguson - £7.5m (BBC)

After coming through the academy at Rangers, Ferguson moved to Ewood Park in 2003, scoring four goals in 38 appearances in his two-year spell at the club.

The Scotsman then returned to Ibrox in 2005, before joining Birmingham City in 2009, helping the Blues to win the League Cup in 2011.

Ferguson went on to have stints with Blackpool, where he was caretaker manager for 20 games in 2014, Fleetwood Town and Clyde before retiring in 2015.

The 46-year-old has also managed Clyde, Kelty Hearts and Alloa Athletic, departing the latter last February.

4) Jordan Rhodes - £8m (BBC)

Rhodes joined Rovers in 2012 after a prolific spell at Huddersfield Town and went on to score 85 goals in 169 appearances in his time at Ewood Park.

The 33-year-old departed for Middlesbrough in 2016, helping Boro to promotion to the Premier League, but he fell out of favour at the Riverside Stadium, and he left for Sheffield Wednesday a year later.

It not work out for Rhodes at Hillsborough either, and he was loaned out to Norwich City in 2018, scoring nine goals in 36 appearances as the Canaries were promoted to the top flight.

Rhodes returned to Huddersfield two years ago, but his game time has been limited for the Terriers under Neil Warnock in recent months.

3) Kevin Davies - £7.5m (Guardian)

Davies arrived at the club from Southampton in 1998, but had a disappointing spell at Ewood Park, scoring just two goals in 29 appearances before rejoining the Saints a year later.

The 46-year-old is best known for his 10-year spell at Bolton Wanderers, where he scored 85 goals in 407 appearances between 2003 and 2013.

Davies retired from football following a two-year stint with Preston North End, helping the Lilywhites to promotion from League One during his final season at Deepdale.

He has had one spell in management with Southport, but he was sacked after just 31 games in charge in April 2018.

Davies currently runs a football agency called KCD Management.

2) Corrado Grabbi - £6.75m (Yahoo)

After spending all of his previous career in Italy, Grabbi joined Rovers from Ternana in 2001.

But he did not live up to his expensive price tag, scoring just five goals in 41 appearances for the club, while he was also loaned out to Messina in 2002.

Grabbi moved back to Italy with Ancona in 2004 and went on to have spells with Genoa, Arezzo and Bellinzona before retiring in 2008.

He is currently an Under-15 youth coach with Serie A side Juventus.

1) Andy Cole - £8m (Guardian)

Cole arrived at Ewood Park from Manchester United in 2001.

He scored 37 goals in 100 appearances for the club, helping them to win the League Cup in 2002.

Cole is widely regarded as one of the best Premier League strikers of all time and remains Rovers' record signing.

The 51-year-old has spent time coaching at Milton Keynes Dons, Huddersfield Town and Southend United and can now occasionally be found doing punditry.