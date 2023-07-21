Blackburn Rovers have already added three new players to their squad for the 2023-24 season, but it could be a while before we see anyone arrive at Ewood Park for a transfer fee.

Steve Waggott has confirmed speculation that there has been a change to the regular budget this summer at Rovers because of a restriction over how much money that owners the Venkys can put in from their home nation of India.

It means that further signings are going to be 'carefully managed' and it has always been thought that unless there are player sales at the club then no transfer fees will be being splashed out on.

Niall Ennis and Sondre Tronstad have arrived on free transfers and Arnor Sigurdsson has come in from CSKA Moscow on a temporary one-year deal, but what are the other freebies left on the market that Rovers could do with adding to their squad?

Let's look at four individuals who could fit in well under Jon Dahl Tomasson in Lancashire...

George Cox

Rovers need competition for Harry Pickering at left-back - he has been solid enough for Rovers since his arrival two years ago from Crewe Alexandra but a fresh face is needed to push him.

And in Cox, Blackburn could pursue a player that has gained considerable pedigree at a decent level in the Eredivisie in the Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard.

A Brighton & Hove Albion academy graduate, the 25-year-old has played at the level over 100 times but is now a free agent and looks to want a move back to England.

On trial at Hull City currently, Blackburn could still swoop for his services if they want him.

Axel Tuanzebe

Rovers are targeting an experienced centre-back to replace Daniel Ayala and the name on the radar is Sunderland's Danny Batth - but the fact he'd cost a transfer fee means that a deal is unlikely.

One player who doesn't exactly fit the experienced mould but could be an exciting addition is Tuanzebe, whose time at Man United has come to an end.

Injuries and sitting on the bench have hampered the 25-year-old's development in recent years, and the fact he played just four times on loan at Stoke City in the second half of the 2022-23 campaign proved just that.

However, Blackburn could give a new lease of life to a player that has featured 19 times in the Premier League for the Red Devils - he just needs the opportunity to impress and prove his fitness.

Tariqe Fosu

Bradley Dack's departure has left somewhat of a void as a rotational, creative option who can play in the number 10 role, but an injury suffered by new signing Sigurdsson could mean that a player who can cover multiple positions in an attacking area is needed.

Fosu is a player that has impressed at Championship level in the past for Brentford, and last season he was a key player in Rotherham United's bid for survival in the second tier.

The Ghana international played in the middle of the park for the Millers but has played as a winger for the majority of his career, so the 27-year-old would certainly be a useful option for more than one area.

Lucas Joao

Some say never go back, but in truth there may be no better option on the market for Rovers right now than Joao.

They need a new striker with Ennis unfit at the moment, leaving just Sam Gallagher and Jack Vale to fight it out for a spot in Tomasson's starting 11.

Joao spent half a season on loan at Rovers in 2017, scoring three times in 13 appearances, but a 19-goal Championship season for Reading in 2020-21 showed how prolific he can be if given the service.

A free agent following the end of his Royals deal, Joao - at the age of 29 - may be worth a punt whilst he's still in the prime years of his career.