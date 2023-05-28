Blackburn Rovers narrowly missed out on a play-off place this season.

Just goal difference separated Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side from a top six finish, with a dramatic final day 4-3 win over Millwall sealing seventh in the table.

The club will now be preparing for life in the Championship for another campaign, with the aim of earning a top six spot next season.

Who are Blackburn's most underwhelming signings of the last 10 years?

With the summer transfer window set to open in a number of weeks, plans will be underway for what business the club needs in order to improve Tomasson’s first team squad.

Here we look at some of the club’s past business as we look back at three of Blackburn’s most underwhelming signings of the last 10 years…

Leon Best

Best signed for the club for a reported fee of up to £3 million from Newcastle United.

The striker was brought in as Rovers aimed to fight for promotion straight back to the Premier League having just been relegated to the Championship.

Best made six league appearances in his first campaign at Ewood Park, scoring zero goals.

That tally went up to two goals from eight appearances in his second and final season with the club.

The now 36-year-old retired from football in 2018 after a brief stint with Charlton Athletic and has remained away from the game since.

Where is Dominic Samuel now?

Samuel signed for Blackburn for a fee reportedly worth £500,000 in the summer of 2017.

The forward arrived from Reading, with Blackburn now in League One and fighting for promotion to the second tier.

Samuel made 19 starts as Rovers earned second in the table, but his time at Ewood Park saw him appear just 17 more times for the club across two seasons in the Championship.

The now 29-year-old currently plays for Ross County, who are currently 11th in the Scottish Premiership table.

What's Jack Rodwell doing now?

Rodwell signed for Blackburn as a free agent in the summer of 2018 on a one-year deal.

The midfielder’s reputation had taken a nosedive during his time with Sunderland, but there was still hope he could have a major impact at Ewood Park.

Injuries meant his debut waited a month before happening, and he ultimately made just 21 league appearances before departing at the end of his deal.

Rodwell made the switch to Sheffield United following his time at Blackburn, before moving to Australia where he currently competes with Sydney FC.