Blackburn Rovers’ 29-goal hotshot could be the perfect Southampton replacement for Aston Villa-bound talisman: Opinion

The future of Adam Armstrong always looked likely to be a major story in the EFL this summer.

Blackburn Rovers’ talisman was unstoppable last term after finding the back of the net on 29 occasions for Tony Mowbray’s side, playing a key role in keeping the Lancashire side away from trouble in the Championship.

With just a year left on his contract it was inevitable that he would be attracting interest ahead of the new season, and unfortunately for Blackburn fans, we haven’t been left disappointed.

Alan Nixon of The Sun has reported that Norwich City are one of the clubs interested in a move for the player, however it’s interest from the south coast that has really turned heads.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Southampton were closing in on a deal for the 24-year-old as they look to replace their outgoing talisman.

Aston Villa shocked the football world when they announced a deal to sign Danny Ings on Wednesday evening, much to the surprise of football fans everyone who were caught completely off-guard by the transfer breakthrough.

Ings was renowned for his goalscoring ability with the Saints after netting 38 times over the last two years, meaning that anyone who Southampton sign will have big boots to fill.

However in the case of Adam Armstrong there’s plenty more in his locker than just goals.

Of course the former Newcastle United youngster is one of the most prolific strikers in the EFL right now, but he offers so much more than that in terms of his all-round play.

In the kindest way possible, Armstrong is an absolute nuisance to play against due to his pace and tireless running.

Defenders have no time on the ball when the 24-year-old is around as he’s constantly putting them under pressure and making intelligent runs in-behind that can cause a real headache if someone switches off.

It remains to be seen whether Adam Armstrong will be confirmed as the man to replace Danny Ings at St Mary’s Stadium, but if he does come on board then the Saints can look forward to watching a player who will pose a huge threat to defenders, and more excitingly, at the age of 24 he’s only going to get better.