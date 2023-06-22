It is finally here - fixture release day - the day that clubs across the EFL find out their schedules for the 2023/24 campaign, and most importantly, who they will face on that opening weekend in early August.

It cannot be denied that Blackburn Rovers' 2022/23 season tailed off quite badly, ultimately resulting in the club missing out on the play-off places.

They did win on the final day away at Millwall, but ultimately, finished 7th, missing out on the top six on goal difference.

There are bound to be plenty of incomings and outgoings in the coming days, weeks and months at Ewood Park, but for now, let's take a look at those all important fixtures.

Blackburn Rovers' 2023/24 fixtures

What is Blackburn Rovers' first fixture of the season?

With the fixtures released at 9am on Thursday morning, we know that Blackburn Rovers will face West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on the opening weekend of the Championship season.

Blackburn Rovers' first away match of the 2023/24 campaign is set to take place seven days later on Saturday 12th August, with a trip to Rotherham United and the New York Stadium.

What fixture do Blackburn Rovers play on Boxing Day?

Of course, in England, the festive football period is an exciting time, and always one of the first fixtures any supporter looks out for on fixture release day.

This season, on Boxing Day, Blackburn are set to take on Huddersfield Town away at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terriers are then set to face Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Friday 29th December, before a New Year's Day clash at home to Rotherham United.

Who is Blackburn Rovers' last match of the season against?

Although everybody has to play each other twice, Blackburn will be hoping that come the end of the season, they still have something important to play for, therefore, who they face at the end of the campaign could be important.

On the final day of the Championship season, set to take place on Saturday 4th May, Blackburn Rovers will travel away to Leicester City to face the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

Blackburn's last fixture of the season at Ewood Park will see them face Coventry City on April 27th.

When does the Championship season start?

As touched upon above, and as per the EFL website, the opening weekend of the Championship campaign is due to get underway on Saturday 5th August.