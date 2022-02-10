Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Nottingham Forest: What happened? Who stood out? What are the fans saying?

Nottingham Forest continued their fine form on Wednesday night, as they beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park.

The result sees Steve Cooper’s side climb into the Championship play-off spots, while the hosts slipped out of the automatic promotion places and down to third in the table.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the talking points from this all important promotion clash in Lancashire.

What happened?

It was Blackburn who missed the first big chance of the game a quarter of an hour in, when Joe Rothwell’s clever free kick played in John Buckley one on one, only for the midfielder to see his effort saved by Brice Samba when he should have done better.

That is something Rovers were made to pay for just moments later, when Keinan Davis did brilliantly to see of pressure from a number of defenders, before playing in James Garner, who showed impressive composure to curl an effort into the bottom corner and put Forest 1-0 up.

Things got worse for Blackburn shortly after half time, when captain Darragh Lenihan was shown a second yellow card for a high challenge on Jack Colback.

Although that seemed to spark Rovers into life with some improvement in Tony Mowbray’s side, they were unable to find an equaliser, before Forest made it 2-0 in stoppage time, Brennan Johnson converting a penalty spot after Sam Surridge was brought down in the area by Jan Paul van Hecke.

Who stood out?

For Forest, it is hard to look beyond Keinan Davis when it comes to this question.

The on-loan Aston Villa man produced an outstanding centre half performance, causing all sorts of problems for a Blackburn back three that has usually looked so solid in recent weeks.

Rovers were struggled to keep him quiet up until the point he was substituted with 20 minutes remaining, and the strength he showed in the build-up to Forest’s opener was immense.

Indeed, the scorer of that first Forest goal, James Garner also deserves credit both for the way he took his opportunity to make a rare appearance on the scoresheet, and his all-round performance in the centre of the park.

For Blackburn, the return of Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan from the bench after their recent fitness issues was a welcome sight, and with those two helping to drive the hosts forward after the sending off, you feel both have to be in contention to start away at West Brom next time out.

What are the fans saying?

For Forest supporters, there was an understandable delight in the club’s continued turnaround under Steve Cooper from their early season struggles, that is seeing them look ever more like automatic promotion contenders.

Absolutely fantastic stuff yes we were on the rocks at times but our defence 🧱! This team this manager we’re in the playoffs for the first time this season ❤️ absolutely BUZZING and yet another sell out 👏 sam got in to dangerous areas he gave us the penalty give him a chance 👊🏼 — james Mclees (@jamesMclees1) February 9, 2022

Play like this for the remainder of the season and we’re in for a REAL shout of going up! The hardest thing will be trying to get Garner, Davis, Spence to sign permanently! They’re a MUST!!! 🌳🔴 #NFFC #COYR — Jamie 🌳🔴⭐️⭐️ (@NFFCJB1865) February 9, 2022

By contrast, there was concern for Blackburn supporters that with the club having now failed to win any of their last three games, the drop of form they often seem to experience at this stage of the season could be about to prove costly again.

Such an infuriating night.

The effort was tremendous but had Buckley scored it could have been so different. What is it with Rovers in February? … just got to hope it doesn’t do too much damage. — Mr. Nobody-Diaz (@jongardner1979) February 9, 2022

Ahhh back to dreading games coming up.

I swear Blackburn only do well so they can build up our hopes and knock us down from a high so it stings more. 🤣 — Gareth Battersby (@GarethBattersby) February 9, 2022