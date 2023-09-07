Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to fire themselves to success with the attackers they have at their disposal.

The fact they don't have Ben Brereton Diaz at their disposal anymore is a blow for them, but someone will replace him like the Chilean was able to when Adam Armstrong departed the club.

Others including Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan and Ryan Hedges can also contribute - but it remains to be seen whether they can enjoy long-lasting success.

Their future is uncertain, but we're looking back in this piece, with Football League World's Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding picking who he thinks have been the club's 12 best ever strikers, ranked from 12 to one.

Do you agree with these picks? Would you replace any of the players in this list?

12 Jordan Rhodes

Between 2012 and 2016, he was a prolific scorer for Blackburn and that isn't a surprise considering how good he was at Huddersfield Town previously.

His consistency is perhaps the most impressive thing about his time at Ewood Park - because he rarely suffered dips and was a brilliant asset for the Lancashire side during his time there.

He is now on loan at Blackpool with the player coming into the latter stages of his career.

11 Benni McCarthy

McCarthy plied his trade for Rovers when they were in the top flight and scored 18 league goals during his first season at Ewood Park.

That's an immense achievement and he's fully deserving of a place on this list, with his ability to be a threat in front of goal helping to keep Blackburn in the top tier.

10 Roque Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz started his career in his home nation before moving on to Bayern Munich and then Blackburn.

He enjoyed a successful two years at Ewood Park before moving on to Manchester City in a big-money deal, but that move failed to work out for the best with the Paraguayan unable to replicate what he did in Lancashire due to injuries and a lack of form.

The forward is still playing at 42 though, which is a big achievement.

9 Kevin Gallacher

Gallacher enjoyed a successful time at Dundee United and Coventry City before his switch to Blackburn in 1993 and this is why isn't a surprise he did well for Rovers too.

His only likely regret was the fact he wasn't able to contribute much during their Premier League-winning season.

He didn't enjoy that much success following his time in Lancashire in terms of his playing career - but he went into broadcasting and has done well in that industry.

8 Andy Cole

Cole, along with the likes of Chris Sutton and Alan Shearer, is another recognisable name in this list.

Not only did he play for Rovers - but he also plied his trade for Manchester United and Newcastle during this career and that's a commendable achievement.

Playing for both of these teams before his move to Ewood Park, there were high expectations of him when he arrived and he didn't disappoint, scoring 37 goals in 100 competitive appearances and recording an impressive 15 assists in the process.

7 Chris Sutton

Sutton, along with Gallacher, has enjoyed a successful broadcasting career but was a real asset for Blackburn before that, scoring 15 goals and registering 10 assists during their Premier League-winning 199/95 season.

He only played for England once - but enjoyed enough success during his career at Norwich City, Rovers and Celtic to make up for that.

The former forward also appeared for Chelsea, Birmingham City and Aston Villa.

6 Ted Harper

Harper had two different spells at Blackburn and proved to be a real success at Ewood Park.

He also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Tottenham Hotspur and Rovers' arch-rivals Preston North End, spending a second spell at Rovers before the Second World War.

The former forward survived both world wars before sadly passing away in 1959.

5 Tommy Briggs

Starting his career after the Second World War, he was a real success for both Grimsby Town and Blackburn, but also enjoyed a good time at Birmingham City.

He didn't manage to play for England's first team during his career - but did play in a B team game against Switzerland in a 5-0 win and managed to get himself on the scoresheet that day in 1950.

4 Jack Southworth

Southworth lived a remarkably long life having been born in the 1860s and was born in Blackburn.

He certainly made an impact for Rovers, scoring on a regular basis during his time there and spending much of his career with the Lancashire side before enjoying a successful short spell at now-Premier League team Everton.

At Blackburn, he managed to win the FA Cup and even scored in the final against Sheffield Wednesday, with this and his goals earning him a place on this list.

3 Simon Garner

Garner is another player who spent a very decent chunk of his career at Blackburn, before going on to play for West Bromwich Albion, Wycombe Wanderers and other clubs.

Where is he now? He's a painter and decorator and is based in Berkshire, a long way from Blackburn and also a long way from where he was born.

2 Bryan Douglas

Douglas was another long-serving Blackburn player - and was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame back in 2019 along with Shearer, Brad Friedel and other club icons.

Spending 17 years at the club and making more than 500 appearances, he richly deserves a place on this list.

1 Alan Shearer

Shearer is one of the best strikers England have ever produced, along with the likes of Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane.

Thriving both at a domestic and international level during his career, his 34 goals and 13 assists in the league played a big part in allowing Rovers to secure the Premier League title at the end of the 1994/95 campaign.

He and Sutton were both crucial - but the fact he was such a regular scorer and such an asset for Rovers makes him the undisputed champion of this list.

Later going on to play for Newcastle United, he now works as a pundit and is the most familiar name in this list to a lot of people.