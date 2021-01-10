Blackburn ready to rival European clubs in pursuit of Liverpool talent

Blackburn are one of several clubs who have shown an interest in young Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, who is set to be allowed to leave on loan this month.

The 19-year-old Dutchman is highly-rated at Anfield, however he hasn’t managed to force his way into the thinking of Jurgen Klopp, despite the Reds’ ridiculous injury crisis.

Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have been preferred, meaning van den Berg has been only featuring in the development sides.

Therefore, it has been reported that the centre-back can leave temporarily this month, and Goal have revealed that there is plenty of interest in the former Zwolle man.

They claim that clubs from Germany, Belgium and Switzerland have all been in contact with the Premier League champions, as well as stating that Blackburn have made an enquiry, with a decision set to be made this week.

Rovers do have a good relationship with Liverpool, having taken Harvey Elliott on loan earlier this season, in a move that is working very well for both parties so far.

The verdict

It’s no secret that Tony Mowbray wants a new centre-back, and there’s sure to be a host of names under consideration.

This update suggests that van den Berg is one of those, and a move to the Championship would be great for the youngster, as it would toughen him up and help his development significantly.

A decision is set to be made in the coming days, and with plenty of clubs chasing van den Berg, the player has a big call to make.

