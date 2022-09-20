Blackburn reach agreement with Tottenham transfer target

Blackburn have confirmed that Ash Phillips has signed a new deal to stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 17-year-old is extremely highly-rated at Ewood Park and he has been involved in the first-team this season despite his age, making four appearances in the league so far.

Given his potential, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the defender, with Spurs known to be huge admirers of the teenager and it had been thought he could move to the Londoners in the summer window.

That didn’t happen though, with Phillips staying at the club and in a fresh boost for the Championship side, they announced this afternoon that fresh terms had been agreed with Phillips, who will stay for another three years – which is as long a deal they could offer the player due to his age.

Phillips is currently training with the England U19s as he looks to represent his country over the break before returning to Rovers as they prepare to host Millwall on October 1.

22 questions about Blackburn Rovers away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who is the current shirt manufacturer? Nike Adidas Macron Umbro

The verdict

This is a real boost for Blackburn as they need to see quality come through the ranks and in Phillips they have a centre-back who has the potential to have a big future in the game.

Losing him to Spurs, or any other top-flight side, would have been a real blow, so this is great news for all connected to Rovers.

You can be sure that Jon Dahl Tomasson will manage the youngster carefully over the next few years as Phillips looks to become an important player at Blackburn in time.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.