Blackburn quiz: How much do you know about these past and present Rovers bosses – Can you get 15/15?

Right now Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray finds himself in a rather tricky situation.

With just one win in their last 14 games, Mowbray’s position at the club is coming under intense scrutiny, and Rovers are still not guaranteed safety when it comes to the Championship relegation battle.

But just how much do you know about both Mowbray, and some of his fellow managers to have occupied the Ewood Park dugout?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve given you 15 questions about some of Blackburn’s manager past and present, and all you have to do, is answer as many correctly as possible.

1 of 15 Who was Blackburn's manager when they won the League Cup? Graeme Souness Mark Hughes Roy Hodgson Brian Kidd