Scherhant is a young striker who has mainly played for Hertha Berlin's reserve side but has featured for the first-team as well.

Burnley is also interested, which poses a challenge for the Championship clubs, as they can offer Premier League football.

Blackburn, QPR and Preston are all keen on Hertha Berlin’s Derry Scherhant, who could be available on loan ahead of the transfer deadline.

Who is Derry Scherhant?

The 20-year-old striker is a name that many fans won’t know, as he is a young player who has been with the capital city side since 2020, with most of his appearances since coming for their reserve side.

Scherhant has excelled at that level, which has seen him feature for the first-team, and he featured ten times last season as they were relegated from the Bundesliga, scoring once.

Despite playing at a lower level, it seems Scherhant is not part of the plans moving forward this season, as he has only made one substitute appearance in the three league games so far. That includes not making the squad as Hertha Berlin were beaten by Hamburg on Saturday night.

English clubs consider Derry Scherhant deal

Therefore, a temporary switch is on the cards, and Football Insider has revealed that there is plenty of Championship interest in the attacker, whilst he is someone who Burnley have also looked at.

“Blackburn Rovers are in a race to sign Hertha Berlin star Derry Scherhant. The Championship outfit are looking to bolster their forward department and believe the 20-year-old can provide depth and quality for their 2023/24 campaign

“However, Blackburn face competition for Scherhant’s signature, with Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End also looking to complete a loan deal. Premier League side Burnley have also shown interest in the young centre-forward and enquired about his availability earlier this window. Scherhant has already scored three goals and assisted once in two games for Hertha’s second team this season.”

Which clubs need to sign Derry Scherhant?

Whenever there is a striker on the market for Championship clubs, it seems as though there is a battle for the signature of the player, which is obviously the case here. That shows that so many clubs are in the market for attackers, and the three mentioned are certainly among those that need to improve.

Blackburn lost some key attacking players over the summer, and Preston have been on the lookout for a new striker after Tom Cannon returned to Everton following his successful loan. For QPR, the mixed start of the season shows they are lacking goals.

However, the obvious issue for all the clubs involved is Burnley’s reported interest, as they can offer Premier League. It seems highly unlikely that Scherhant would go into the first XI at Turf Moor, but the appeal of a top-flight project might appeal more than the Championship.

So, it will be very interesting to see how this plays out, but the fact that Scherhant is not involved for Hertha Berlin’s senior side means they are willing to sanction a temporary move.

When does the transfer window shut?

The interested clubs have until 11pm on Friday September 1 to get their business done, so there is still plenty of time for Scherhant to get a move.