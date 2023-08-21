Highlights Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Ross Sykes, a 24-year-old defender currently playing for Union SG in Belgium.

Blackburn are interested in Union SG defender Ross Sykes, with the Belgian side wanting around £600,000 for the player.

Who is Ross Sykes?

The 24-year-old is a name that some fans may recognise, as he came through at Accrington Stanley, making over 100 appearances for the team in the Football League, which included helping them to League One.

Sykes’ performance at the back impressed many observers, and he secured a move to Union SG, who play in the Belgian top-flight, last year.

And, he enjoyed a productive first year outside England, as Sykes featured in 20 games as the team finished third in the table, and they also progressed to the knockout stages in Europe.

Blackburn keen on Ross Sykes

After a year in Belgium, it appears Sykes could get the chance to return to the UK, as Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that he is emerging as a key target for Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The Rovers chief is keen to add a new central defender to his squad, and the update states that a move for Danny Batth may not happen as the club look for younger alternatives.

So, Sykes is a realistic option, and it’s said that Union SG would want around £600,000 for the player, who they paid £250,000 for around 12 months ago.

That is a deal that’s affordable for the Championship outfit, and Sykes is believed to be ‘interested’ in a potential switch. Even though he was regularly involved in the squad last season, he wasn’t always in the best XI, so he may feel a transfer will give him more minutes.

Will Blackburn pay for Ross Sykes?

It’s been a difficult summer for Blackburn, with plenty of off-field talk about the budget that would be available to Tomasson.

So, as we approach the final part of the window, it’s fair to say that the boss would want more in terms of recruits, both in defence and attack.

Despite the budget restrictions, the report indicates that Sykes would be an achievable target for the club this summer. It’s said that there is value in the asking price, whilst they also see him as someone who could be sold for a profit down the line given his age.

This comes after a few sales this summer, which means the club are in a position to spend some money.

Blackburn summer transfer plans

Following on from that, if there are now some funds available, you can be sure that Tomasson is wanting to strengthen different areas of the team.

After losing key attacking players in the summer, including the influential Ben Brereton Diaz, you would think that Tomasson is desperate for attacking reinforcements as well.

A return of one win, one draw and one defeat shows that Blackburn have a competitive squad at this level, but after pushing for the play-offs last season, the boss will want to do more of the same this time around.

So, it will be interesting to see what business gets done, and how the squad looks when the deadline comes around on Friday September 1.