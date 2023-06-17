Blackburn are interested in signing Arnór Sigurðsson, although a deal for the CSKA Moscow attacker may not be straightforward.

Who is Arnór Sigurðsson?

The 24-year-old is a versatile forward who can play in different roles in the final third, and he is currently contracted to Russian side CSKA Moscow.

They brought Sigurðsson to the club from Swedish side Norrköping for around £3.5m in 2018, but the situation in Russia now means the player is free to play elsewhere under FIFA rules.

Sigurðsson has spent the past year with Norrköping, and he has impressed, scoring 11 goals in 21 games across the two seasons. But, his future remains up in the air.

And, the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed that Jon Dahl Tomasson is looking to bring the player to Ewood Park, with the update explaining that the relaxed approach to work permits, announced this week, means a move is possible.

Once again, FIFA have confirmed that players in Russia can depart for another year, with Sigurðsson entering the final 12 months of his deal in Moscow.

It’s also stated that the Icelandic international, who has won 27 caps for his country, has made it clear that he wants to move to England for the next step in his career.

However, any move won’t be imminent, as Sigurðsson is currently out with a groin injury, which has prevented him from joining up with his country during the current international break.

Blackburn summer transfer plans

It’s going to be a very busy summer for Rovers, as Tomasson and the recruitment team have a lot of work to do, and they’ve shown that they’re prepared to look across the globe to strengthen the squad.

Given his pedigree, you’d have to say that this is a signing that should excite the fans, because Sigurðsson has done very well in Sweden, and the fact that CSKA Moscow spent a decent sum for him shows that he is a player with quality. Plus, they may be able to get him in a bargain manner due to the FIFA rules in place.

So, this is one to monitor, and after Sondre Tronstad’s arrival, it shows Blackburn aren’t just looking in the usual leagues as they look to bring in the players they need to try and push for the play-offs next season.