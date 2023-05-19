Blackburn are interested in signing AFC Wimbledon’s Nik Tzanev as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer.

Who is Nik Tzanev?

The 26-year-old is a New Zealand international, but he has spent his career in England, initially starting out with Brentford before moving to Wimbledon in 2017. After various loan spells, Tzanev has managed to establish himself as a regular in the past two seasons, which includes making 39 appearances in the campaign that has just finished.

Even though the stopper has a year left on his contract at Plough Lane, it seems he could be on the move in the summer window, as London News Online revealed that Rovers are keeping tabs on Tzanev.

It’s unclear what sort of fee the Championship outfit will pay to bring Tzanev to Ewood Park, but it seems the move is at an advanced stage, as the update claims he is ‘poised to leave’ the fourth tier side.

With Aynsley Pears having signed a four-year contract with Blackburn earlier this month, it would seem likely that Tzanev has joined to provide competition for the ex-Middlesbrough man, who ended the season as the number one for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, as they narrowly missed out on a top six finish following a dramatic final day.

However, this potential arrival would suggest there are doubts about the future of Thomas Kaminski. The Belgian had been the number one at Rovers after his arrival, but he lost his place earlier this season and could be sold as Tomasson looks to reshape the squad ahead of his second year in charge.

It’s no secret that Blackburn will have to sell to buy this summer as they look for reinforcements.

This would be a good move for Tzanev

Even if Tzanev would need to battle to get the number one shirt at Blackburn, he would see this as a big step up and a good opportunity for him to show what he can do at a higher level.

For Blackburn, if Kaminski does depart, they will need a new backup and Tzanev would be good competition for Pears. Plus, he should be able for a relatively cut-price from Wimbledon, which is a positive for Rovers as they look to spend their cash wisely this summer.

It appears this is at an advanced stage, and it could be the start of what is a very busy summer for Blackburn as they look to push for the play-offs after their near miss this season.