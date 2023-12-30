Highlights Championship clubs are eyeing Wolves right-back Lembikisa for January transfer window.

Lembikisa is currently on loan in the second-tier with Rotherham United, featuring regularly for the Millers this season.

However, Wolves could still recall the 20-year-old in January, with a view to sending him to another club.

A host of Championship clubs are interested in signing Wolves right-back Dexter Lembikisa in the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from TeamTalk, who say that the Premier League side are open to agreeing a new deal for the 20-year-old once the market opens again.

Lembikisa currently impressing in the Championship

Having come through the youth ranks at Wolves, Lembikisa broke into the first-team for the very first time last season, making four appearances in all competitions for the Molineux club.

The summer transfer window then saw the right-back head out on loan to the Championship, joining Rotherham United on a season-long loan.

Since then, the Jamaica international has made 25 appearances for the Millers in total, scoring his first senior goal in a 2-1 win over Norwich City back at the start of September.

Despite that, Rotherham still currently sit bottom of the Championship table, eight points adrift of safety.

As a result, it now seems as though Lembikisa could now be on the move again, when the transfer window reopens next week.

Several Championship clubs eyeing deals for Lembikisa

According to this latest update, a number of Championship sides are now keen to secure the services of full-back for the second half of the season.

It is thought that Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town have all held talks about the prospect of taking Lembikisa on loan in January.

For their part, it is claimed that Wolves are open to recalling Lembikisa from his spell at The New York Stadium, in order to send him out on loan elsewhere, with the view of having him play in the best team possible.

As things stand, Lembikisa contract with Wolves is not set to expire until the summer of 2026, meaning the Molineux outfit are still well in control of his long-term future.

Mixed seasons for teams eyeing Lembikisa

Of those to have been named as potential suitors for Lembikisa, it is Ipswich currently in the strongest position, as they sit second in the Championship table.

West Brom meanwhile occupy a play-off place, while Middlesbrough are just three points behind the top six.

Inconsistent seasons mean Norwich and Blackburn are further adrift, although neither are entirely out of the hunt for a top six spot at this stage of the campaign.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 2nd Ipswich Town 25 +15 54 5th West Brom 25 +13 42 9th Middlesbrough 25 +1 36 13th Norwich City 25 0 34 15th Blackburn Rovers 25 -9 31 As of 30th December 2023

Lembikisa could be a useful signing come January

The signing of Lembikisa could be a decent bit of business for one of these clubs to complete come January.

The young full-back has impressed at Rotherham, so he could be a useful option for one of these teams, who may be able to give him the chance to compete further up the table.

Related Blackburn Rovers closing in on defender agreement as Championship clubs circle The Ewood Park club have agreed a fee for a Crewe centre back

Meanwhile, given the level of interest there is in him, whoever wins the race for the 20-year-old, will also be able to make it harder for a number of their potential rivals to strengthen their own squads over the course of the January transfer window.

So with all that in mind, it may not be a huge surprise if we do see a big battle to sign Lembikisa in the Championship, over the course of the next few weeks.