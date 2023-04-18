Promotion contenders Middlesbrough and Sheffield United are just two of a handful of Championship sides keeping tabs on Hibernian forward Kevin Nisbet ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Scottish Daily Mail (18/4 paper edition, p73; via Deepdale Digest).

The striker has been a prolific figure for Lee Johnson's side when fit and available this season, recording an impressive 10 goals in 13 Scottish Premiership appearances this term, with his goalscoring record turning heads.

Nisbet's contract expires next year and it seems as though several English second-tier sides are interested in taking advantage of that.

Boro and the Blades look set to face competition in this race, with Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Wigan Athletic all taking an interest in him. Michael Carrick's men, Paul Heckingbottom's side, the Lilywhites and Rovers are all believed to have scouted him.

Can Wigan Athletic be ruled out of this race?

The Latics are likely to be in League One next season following their loss against Blackpool at the weekend.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if they are forced out of the race when his price tag is revealed, because they can't afford to spend too much if they end up back in the third tier.

However, if there is a decent amount of money to spend and they remain in the Championship, Wigan may fancy their chances of getting a deal over the line because their manager Shaun Maloney and Nisbet know each other from their time together at the latter's current side.

Which destination would be best for Kevin Nisbet?

It's a tricky one to judge because he may have the chance to shine in the Premier League with the Blades and Boro - but there are no guarantees that he will win much game time.

He probably has a better chance of playing more regularly at Boro right now with Cameron Archer set to leave at the end of the season - but the Blades will also be in need of a forward if Oli McBurnie doesn't sign a new deal and leaves on the expiration of his contract.

Game time has to be a key priority for him - and he could potentially get an opportunity to start regularly at Blackburn and Preston, depending on which division they are in next season.

Blackburn will need someone to fill the void that Ben Brereton-Diaz will create following his departure - and Preston will see Tom Cannon, Liam Delap and Troy Parrott depart on the expiration of their loan deals at the end of this term.

He could be a particularly important player at Deepdale - but it would be difficult to see their board spending a sizeable fee to recruit Nisbet.