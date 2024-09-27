Blackburn Rovers put plenty of emphasis on strengthening their attacking options during this summer's transfer window.

Of the nine senior players senior players signed by the club during that period, five were of a predominantly attacking mindset.

Makhtar Gueye, Yuki Ohashi, Todd Cantwell and Andi Weimann all arrived on permanent deals, while Amario Cozier-Duberry has joined on loan from Brighton.

So far, that has helped to have a positive effect, with goals being spread more evenly around, rather than relying on one individual, as they did with the now-departed Sammie Szmodics last season.

Even so, it seems that Blackburn may already be planning to add to their attack even further, once the transfer window opens again in January.

Blackburn in transfer race for Chesterfield player

According to recent reports from Football Insider, the Ewood Park club are showing an interest in Chesterfield winger James Berry ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined the Spierites last summer, and has since scored 12 goals and provided five assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for the club.

In doing so, he helped Chesterfield win promotion back to the Football League as National League champions last season, with the club now sat in tenth place in the League Two standings.

Even so, Blackburn could potentially face competition for his services come the turn of the year, with Championship rivals Watford and Swansea City also credited with an interest in the winger.

Yet despite that, it could be argued that it is the Lancashire club who may have one particular advantage they can draw on, if a battle develops for the signing of Berry come January.

Rovers have a potential bargaining chip in James Berry race

It is perhaps worth noting that Blackburn and Chesterfield have already done business in the transfer market this season.

Back in the summer, winger Dilan Markanday joined the League Two side on a season-long loan from Rovers.

As a result, the two clubs may have already developed something of a working relationship here, that could help them to negotiate a deal for Berry.

Indeed, the on-loan Blackburn winger has also made a rather positive impression during the early stages of his time with Paul Cook's side.

Markanday has already scored two goals and provided one assist in seven appearances in all competitions for Chesterfield.

Dilan Markanday 2024/25 League Two stats for Chesterfield - from SofaScore Appearances 6 Goals 2 Shots per Game 2.3 Shots on Target per Game 1.2 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 83% Dribble Success Rate 29% Duel Success Rate 37% As of 27th September 2024

If he continues to make such an impact in front of goal, there is a chance the League Two club would be keen to keep even once his loan spell expires.

Should that prove to be the case, Blackburn would have an extra incentive other than a transfer fee, that those other clubs do not, to offer Chesterfield in the battle to secure the signing of Berry.

It is also worth noting that Markanday's own contract at Ewood Park is due to expire at the end of this season, but does include the option for the club to extend it by a further 12 months.

That could make next summer their last chance to cash in on the winger, so they may see doing so in a deal that allows them to sign one of their own transfer targets, as a smart bit of business.

Beyond that, Markanday has been at Blackburn for some time now, and in that period does seem to have developed a good relationship with several of his teammates.

As a result, he may well be open to giving Berry a positive perspective of the club, while they working together at Chesterfield, which may add to the appeal of a move there for the latter.

With all that in mind, it does seem as though there is a case to be made for the suggestion that despite that interest from elsewhere, Blackburn may have reason to be confident if they are to mount a pursuit of Berry when the market reopens.