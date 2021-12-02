Blackburn man’s loan exploits suggest he would be a risk to turn to as solution for recent injury blow: Opinion

It’s probably fair to say there were more than a few eyebrows raised among Blackburn Rovers supporters when Harry Chapman was loaned to Burton Albion on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The winger had only signed a new contract to extend his stay with the club until the end of the season earlier in the summer, and had played a part in several league games for Rovers during the opening month of the campaign.

However, the arrival of Reda Khadra on a season-long loan from Brighton on the same day – becoming the second winger to join Rovers on loan during that market, after Leeds’ Ian Poveda – arguably added some justification to Chapman’s temporary departure.

Things though, can often change quickly in football, and that is the case here, where Rovers’ numbers out wide are no longer as strong as they were without Chapman, in the days after the window closed.

With Poveda being stretchered off in the first half of Blackburn’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City earlier this month, it was later confirmed that the 21-year-old had suffered both a fracture and ligament damage to his left ankle.

That looks likely to rule Poveda out of most, if not all, of the rest of the season, meaning that Rovers may now need to find some reinforcement out wide when the transfer window reopens next month.

Given his loan deal with Burton is set to expire in January, Chapman may hope that Rovers’ need for extra options on the wing could hand him a chance to finally prove himself at Ewood Park.

Sadly for him though, his record during his time with Burton so far, means that Rovers arguably ought to be looking elsewhere for someone to fill the void left by Poveda.

Since he arrived at the Pirelli Stadium, Chapman has yet to score or provide an assists in 11 League One appearances this season, which raises questions about whether he would be able to make an impact in the Championship with Blackburn in the second half of this season.

Indeed, given Rovers do seem to have a reliance on a small group of players to get the goals that are keeping them in the hunt for the play-offs(Ben Brereton, Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan have scored 24 of the club’s 34 league goals between them this season), it could arguably be a risk to turn to a player who has struggled in that respect so far this season.

Admittedly, Chapman has previously demonstrated the ability he has to make an impact going forward in League One at least, having scored seven goals and provided two assists in 23 league games during a loan spell with Shrewsbury during the second half of last season.

Furthermore, given his contract is expiring at the end of this season, this could be Rovers’ last chance to receive any sort of fee for Chapman.

Keeping him at the club could consequentially mean losing out on funds for Rovers, so they may have to be confident he can make an impact for them on the pitch during the second half of this season.

It seems therefore, that while an opportunity has emerged for Chapman to kick start his Blackburn career once more during the second half of this season, he may need some big performances at Burton over the course of December, to justify being given the chance to take it.