Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray sends demand to his players

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has called on his players to ’embrace the race to the finishing line’ as they look to finish in the top six this season.

The form guide isn’t a pretty read for Blackburn fans and since the turn of the year, they’ve dropped from automatic promotion contenders to trying to remain in the playoffs.

Things improved in midweek, as Blackburn registered their first win in three games, and the first time they’ve scored more than once in a game since the Christmas period.

This has left manager Tony Mowbray calling on his players to ’embrace the race’ as he told club media: “Isn’t it great to be involved? Isn’t it great to be up there, looking upwards? We’re right there in with a shout and we should embrace it and enjoy the games.

“If we can get three points at Reading then it would be a huge leap forward because it becomes more difficult for the teams who are playing what I call ‘collision games’. It’s when you see seventh playing eighth or sixth playing fourth, they can’t all get three points.”

A win for Blackburn will mean they stay in the playoffs ahead of international break.

The Verdict

Tony Mowbray has been in this position before as a manager in the Championship. He guided West Brom to a playoff final in 06/07, before winning the league in 07/08 so he’s certainly got the experience at this level.

However, the lack of goals and away form is a massive worry and needs to be addressed. Blackburn looked to be more aggressive in their press, and more direct with the ball against Derby which seemed to get the best out of the forward line.

With Gallagher scoring in midweek, and Dack back amongst the assists, it could be a turning point for them as they look to solidify their position in the top six.