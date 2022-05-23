Blackburn manager search expected to gain pace with rival EFL boss on shortlist

Blackburn Rovers‘ search for a new manager is expected to gather pace this week and Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is on their shortlist, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Tony Mowbray’s departure was confirmed earlier this month, bringing to an end his five-year spell at the Championship club, but as of yet it doesn’t seem as though any progress has been made toward finding a replacement.

That could be set to change, however, with Nixon expecting Blackburn’s new manager search to gather pace this week.

It is said they will likely start meeting candidates this week with Ainsworth thought to be on their shortlist.

A boyhood Blackburn fan, the Wycombe boss has made his love for the Championship club no secret in the past and could be easier to prize away from Adams Park after his side’s League One play-off final defeat to Sunderland.

However, he told BBC Sport in the fallout of their 2-0 loss at Wembley that he plans to stay with the Chairboys “as long as people are happy”.

Former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke is said to be interested in the role.

The Verdict

This is good news from a Blackburn perspective as progress needs to be made toward appointing Mowbray’s replacement to allow preparations for next season to begin.

The 58-year-old’s successor looks likely to have a tough job on his hands as the departed manager has done an impressive job on a fairly small budget and a number of key players look set to depart this summer.

Ainsworth’s success on a shoestring budget at Wycombe and as a team builder in a long-term project would seem to make him an ideal candidate in that regard.

Whether he can be tempted away from Adams Park by the prospect of managing his boyhood club remains to be seen.