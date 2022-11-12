Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson makes interesting admission ahead of Burnley game

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has insisted that his side will not be surprised by Burnley when they come together for the Lancashire derby on Sunday.

Rovers have enjoyed an impressive season so far that has seen them push to 2nd in the Championship behind their rivals Burnley.

Because of the added element of both sides occupying the top two, it’s added an extra level of anticipation ahead of the meeting at Turf Moor.

It’s left Tomasson feeling confident in his side and insists Burnley will hold no surprises having paid close attention to their recent games, including the Sheffield United defeat last weekend.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Tomasson said: “A game against Burnley is a massive game for the area. From the first minute I came in, it was about Burnley.

“We watched six or seven games and we have done the same with Burnley. We won’t be surprised with anything they do.”

Tomasson is expecting a big atmosphere is hoping he can deliver a positive result the fans can take home: “We had more than 2,000 fans in midweek (at West Ham) and we will have the maximum fans again.

“They will be behind the team as they have been all season. It’s a great moment to enjoy football and play with passion and cleverness.”

Blackburn could overtake Burnley with a win and head into the World Cup break top of the table in a start to the season that has seen them yet to draw a game.

Quiz: What club did Blackburn Rovers sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Who did Blackburn sign Roque Santa Cruz from? Schalke 04 Hertha Berlin Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich

The Verdict

It’s a huge game for both sides with this fixture not coming around very often.

Burnley have become somewhat predictable in their approach to games which isn’t a negative, so it’s imperative that Rovers get a handle on them early doors.

They showed several weaknesses against Sheffield United and considering the comments made by Tomasson, it would be disappointing if Blackburn didn’t attempt to exploit them once again.

It’s a good opportunity for Rovers to go to Turf Moor and put a marker down on the rest of the division ahead of the break.