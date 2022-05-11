Blackburn make major announcement concerning key figure

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Tony Mowbray will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

Club statement: Tony Mowbray Following internal discussions, it has been jointly agreed that Tony will leave the club on the completion of his current contract. #Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) May 11, 2022

The 58-year-old has been in charge at Ewood Park since 2017 but with his deal expiring there were always doubts about his long-term future, with Mowbray admitting recently he expected to go.

And, an announcement revealing his exit came today on the club’s official site, as the Rovers hierarchy thanked the former Celtic boss for the work he has done over the years.

“We appreciate the hard work he has put in during his tenure, nearly avoiding relegation out of the Championship and for then getting us promoted out of League One at the first time of asking.

“Also for all the work that has been done behind the scenes to develop a strong young team that we hope to build upon in future years.”

His departure comes after a disappointing final few months of the campaign that saw Rovers miss out on a play-off place in the final few games.

The club also stated they had begun the search for Mowbray’s replacement, with an update to come in due course.

The verdict

This is not unexpected news as it has been apparent for a few weeks that Mowbray would be leaving, with the boss saying as much in recent press conferences.

Nevertheless, it’s still good for the fans to get official confirmation and it allows them to thank Mowbray for the excellent work that he’s done over the years, which shouldn’t be forgotten.

With that in mind, it’s a risky move, but it’s probably time for a fresh start and it will be interesting to see who the owners bring in next.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.