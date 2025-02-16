Leyton Orient will demand £250,000 for Richie Wellens as Blackburn show an interest in the O’s manager after his fine work with the League One club.

Rovers are on the lookout for a new boss after John Eustace made the surprise decision to leave for relegation-threatened Derby County, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy since.

It has been claimed that Wellens is a target, with the 44-year-old having impressed with Leyton Orient, who are in the mix for a second promotion under his guidance as they look to reach the Championship.

Blackburn must pay £250,000 to land Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens

However, further details have emerged about a potential pursuit, as journalist Alan Nixon has stated that Blackburn must pay £250,000 to bring Wellens to Ewood Park.

It remains to be seen whether that’s something the board would entertain, but the update also explains that Blackburn are set to step up their search for a new manager.

They are said to be speaking to potential candidates this week, so they will seemingly want to get an appointment in place for the fixture against Swansea City on Saturday.

Wellens has come in for admiration among the Ewood Park hierarchy after turning around Leyton Orient's fortunes, losing just one of their last 14 league matches and picking up 35 points out of a possible 42 in that time, with the East London outfit currently sitting inside League One's play-off positions.

Whether it’s Wellens or not, you would expect there to be a lot of interest in the Rovers vacancy, as they are a club with a real chance of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Under David Lowe, they have recorded back-to-back victories since Eustace left, which shows how much the players respect the first-team coach, and it also indicates they have a strong spirit in the squad, as they have coped very well since Eustace departed.

Championship Table (as of 16/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 33 8 51 6 West Brom 33 11 48 7 Coventry City 33 3 47 8 Bristol City 33 4 46 9 Sheffield Wednesday 33 -4 45

After a 2-0 win at play-off rivals West Brom, Blackburn followed it up with another two-nil victory against Plymouth, who had been in good form under Miron Muslic.

Of course, there’s still a lot of football to be played, and Blackburn will face a real fight to finish in the top six, but they have a genuine chance of making the play-offs, and there is a lot of quality and experience in the squad.

There will be concerns about Venky’s ability to attract a top manager, and they will also have to prove that they can deliver a long-term plan that will appeal to suitable candidates.

So, it’s an interesting period for Blackburn, but with Lowe getting positive results, they are in a position where they can take their time as they look for the right candidate.