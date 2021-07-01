Blackburn join race for Championship midfielder but QPR hold advantage

Blackburn Rovers have joined QPR in the race for Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen but remain under a transfer embargo, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and the R’s have reportedly been negotiating a permanent deal this summer.

With Johansen’s contract at Craven Cottage expiring in 2022 and Fulham managerless at the moment, the west London club are said to be open to offers for him.

The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that the Norweigan is on Blackburn’s radar as they look to revamp their midfield.

It is understood that the Ewood Park outfit are currently unable to sign players due to a transfer embargo but with hopes it will be lifted once the club’s accounts are published, they’re working on a number deals at the moment.

Johansen is an experienced campaigner in the Championship having tallied up nearly 150 appearances in the division since he joined Fulham in 2016.

His first two seasons at Craven Cottage, which saw him add 21 goals and 17 assists from midfield, were his most impressive going forward but he’s proven in recent years that he can be a vital influence in the centre of the park.

25 questions about Blackburn Rovers legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 In what year did Tugay join Blackburn? 2001 2003 2005 2007

The Verdict

This update may concern the R’s as it seems they face fresh competition for Johansen’s signature.

The 30-year-old proved a really useful addition last term and his experience in the centre of the park could be vital as Mark Warburton’s side look to compete for a play-off place this term.

With that in mind, he could be an ideal addition for Blackburn as they look to revamp their midfield.

Johansen has proven quality at Championship level and with just a year left on his current deal, could prove an absolute bargain if Rovers can win the race for him.

Given they’re still under a transfer embargo, however, Warburton and co appear to hold an advantage at the moment.