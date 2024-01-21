Highlights Blackburn Rovers have made Watford's Mileta Rajovic their first-choice replacement for Sam Gallagher if he departs Ewood Park.

Ipswich Town have also been credited with an interest in Rajovic recently.

Watford are open to selling the Danish striker, but only at a certain price.

That is according to The Sun's Transfer News Live page (20/12, 20:42) who report that the Hornets have set a £4 million asking price amid interest in the 24-year-old.

Ipswich and Blackburn learn Watford's Mileta Rajovic price tag

Two clubs credited with an interest in the big Danish forward have been Ipswich Town and more recently, Blackburn Rovers.

Indeed, when Ipswich were knocked back in their bids for Blackburn's Sam Gallagher, it was claimed that Kieran McKenna's side had the Watford forward in mind as an alternative.

That was reported by PA journalist Nick Mashiter, who reported the news in light of George Hirst being out for the long term.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, have now also reportedly joined the race for Rajovic as Sam Gallagher continues to be linked with a move away from Ewood Park.

Indeed, Alan Nixon via Patreon claims that Gallagher's move away has been put on hold for now as Rovers are struggling to find a replacement, but that Watford's Rajovic is their first choice.

Mileta Rajovic stats

After making the move to the Championship back in August, Rajovic has clearly impressed the two sides above with his ability to find the back of the net.

After joining Watford for a reported fee of £1.7 million in the summer, Rajovic's best contribution has undoubtedly been in front of goal, with eight league goals to his name so far, and one further in the FA Cup.

Mileta Rajovic's 2023/24 Championship statistics, as per FOTMOB Statistic Number Matches 25 Starts 14 Minutes Played 1340 Goals 8 xG 5.62 Assists 0 xA 0.522 Shots (per 90) 1.81 Shots on target (per 90) 0.74 Aerial duels won % (per 90) 33.7%

This comes despite not necessarily being a regular starter, with Watford head coach Valerien Ismael rotating Rajovic with Vakoun Bayo often this season.

Indeed, Rajovic has started just 14 of his 25 appearances so far this season, and when he has started, he has only completed the 90 minutes on five occasions.

Watford would need Rajovic replacement

If Watford were to sell Mileta Rajovic this month at their £4 million asking price, the Hornets would certainly have to re-invest.

At present, following Rhys Healey's £2 million move to Huddersfield Town, Rajovic is one of just two strikers currently on the books at Vicarage Road.

Indeed, Rajovic's exit would leave just Vakoun Bayo as a recognised striker in Valerien Ismael's squad.

This would surely mean that any deal for Rajovic departing would come after Watford bring another forward in, rather than before.

It is also worth considering that Rajovic's nine goals make him Watford's top scorer, by some way, with Vakoun Bayo second with six strikes to his name.