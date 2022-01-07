Blackburn in transfer talks for 26-year-old winger

Blackburn Rovers have entered transfer negotiations with Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges, per the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (January 7, 4:26pm).

The Championship outfit’s interest in the 26-year-old dates back to the summer, where they had bids rejected for the three-cap Wales international in the region of £500,000, per the Lancashire Telegraph.

Despite Aberdeen’s best efforts though, their attempts to tie down Hedges to a new deal have not been successful and he is able to enter pre-contract negotiations with non-Scottish clubs for a move in the summer.

And Rovers have seemingly swooped to make the first move for Hedges, who has scored twice and assisted four times in 14 Scottish Premiership appearances this season.

Hedges has experience in EFL football having signed for Swansea from Flint Town United in 2017, but after three loan spells away from the club he never made a league appearance for them before signing for Barnsley in 2017.

He made 59 appearances for the Tykes in all competitions before making a move on a free transfer to Aberdeen in 2019.

The Verdict

There will have been plans in place for a while for Rovers to make this move and now Tony Mowbray has seemingly struck.

Rovers have lost loanee Ian Poveda to injury so a new winger or attacking player would be ideal this month and Hedges would fit the bill if Mowbray is going to revert to a system with wide players.

Hedges’ stats don’t stand out as being amazingly impressive in terms of goals and assists but he’s clearly creative and having played in an attacking midfield role as well for Aberdeen this season he’s very versatile.

There’s also the chance that Rovers could be able to bring him in this month if they can first secure a pre-contract arrangement – it should only take a six-figure fee to tempt the Dons into selling early but it all depends if Blackburn can afford it.