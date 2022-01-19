Blackburn in ‘advanced’ transfer discussions for 26-year-old attacker

Blackburn Rovers could be finally about to close their long-running pursuit of Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges, with the Lancashire side in advanced discussions for the 26-year-old, according to Sky Sports.

Tony Mowbray has been chasing Hedges since the summer transfer window and had a £500,000 offer rejected for the former Barnsley and Swansea City man.

Rovers have been persistent though and it was expected that they would offer the one-cap Wales attacker a pre-contract agreement to link up with the club in the summer ahead of the 2022-23 season, with Hedges having turned down offers from Aberdeen to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

Not wanting to wait around though Rovers are planning to bring Hedges to Ewood Park this month and they are in negotiations with the Dons to do just that.

It has been reported by Sky Sports that Mowbray plans to utilise Hedges up-front with new signing Dilan Markanday and the prolific Ben Brereton Diaz – even though he is a natural winger Hedges has played as an attacking midfielder in recent times in the Scottish Premiership.

The Verdict

Mowbray is certainly adding some depth to his options this month as he looks to bolster for the second half of the campaign.

The signing of Markanday from Tottenham and the imminent arrival of Hedges does suggest that he could go back to playing with wingers as opposed to wing-backs, although both can play equally as comfortably through the middle of the pitch.

What that gives the Blackburn manager though is the flexibility to change systems and Hedges could be a bit of a bargain considering his contract is close to expiring at Pittodrie.

It’s certainly an exciting time to be a Rovers fan and Hedges coming through the door will only increase that excitement.