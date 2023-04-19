Blackburn are interested in signing Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet this summer, although other Championship clubs are keeping tabs on the striker.

Who is Kevin Nisbet?

The 26-year-old was a prolific goalscorer in the Scottish lower leagues before moving to Hibs in 2020, and he has continued to impress in the top-flight.

Nisbet scored 14 goals in his first full season at that level, before an injury hindered his progress in the previous campaign, where he found the net just five times.

However, despite that knee problem carrying over into this season, Nisbet is now back playing, and he is flying for Hibs. He scored the winner in the Edinburgh derby against Hearts on Saturday, which was his 10th goal in 13 games.

The win kept Hibs' hopes of finishing in the European places alive, but it remains to be seen whether Nisbet will remain at Easter Road beyond the next six games.

That’s because Football Insider have claimed that Rovers are ‘stepping up’ their bid to sign the Scotland international in the summer, as they seek attacking reinforcements.

With Ben Brereton Diaz set to leave when his deal at Ewood Park expires, Jon Dahl Tomasson is going to be in the market for at least one new attacker, and the report states that Nisbet has plenty of admirers at Blackburn.

But, they do add that there are other clubs in the second tier monitoring Nisbet, who nearly joined Millwall in January.

A fee had been agreed between the two clubs, but the player decided late on that he wanted to remain in Scotland, however he will only have 12 months left on his contract this summer.

This would be a smart signing for Blackburn

It had been thought that Millwall would pay around £2m to sign Nisbet in January, so he’s not someone that’s going to command a big transfer fee. So, he’s certainly within Blackburn’s budget, and he isn’t going to be on huge wages either considering he has only played in Scotland so far in his career.

Crucially though, he would bring a lot of quality to Blackburn. Nisbet is an intelligent footballer with his movement, and he can link play, but his best attribute is his finishing, which is what Rovers need.

The obvious issue is the rival interest in the player, but Blackburn are an appealing option, and it will be intriguing to see where he is playing his football next season.