Blackburn figure reveals club’s stance on January interest in players

Blackburn Rovers finance director Mike Cheston says the club have no plans to sell any players during the January transfer window.

Tony Mowbray’s side have produced some eye-catching performances at the start of the season, with Adam Armstrong grabbing the headlines as the Championship’s joint top scorer, with 14 goals in 16 league appearances to date.

With the return of the market now on the horizon, speculation is likely to increase over some of Blackburn’s key men, although it seems departures are not something the club intent to let happen next month.

Speaking at a fans forum, Cheston was reported by The Lancashire Telegraph to have admitted he cannot rule out interest in some of the club’s players, but insisted that: “There are no plans for anyone to be sold”.

Cheston also revealed that with Rovers preparing for a number of players to return from injury in the new year, including the likes of Bradley Dack, Lewis Travis and Elliott Bennett, it is unlikely to be a busy window in terms of incomings either.

Rovers also have a number of key players such as Dack, Ryan Nyambe, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby and Joe Rothwell out of contract at the season, and providing an update on negotiations over new deals, Cheston was quoted as saying that: “The club had been talking to a number of players and their agents about new and extended contracts for a number of weeks”.

Blackburn are currently tenth in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off places, going into their clash with league leaders Norwich at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

This ought to be a big relief for those associated with Blackburn.

Given their strong start to the season, it would be no surprise to see interest in some of their players emerge, which could cause an issue considering the importance of certain individuals with regards to a push for the top-six.

As a result, the fact Rovers look set to stand firm here is encouraging, and it would be another feather in the cap for the club if they can see that through to the end of January, after an impressive summer window.

Looking at the size of the squad, and the personnel they have to come back from injury, you can also understand why it might be a quiet January in terms of incomings, although there are one or two positions where strengthening could be advised.