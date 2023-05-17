In the end, the 2022/23 campaign ended in disappointment for Blackburn Rovers.

With a poor run of form to finish the campaign, the club missed out on a spot in the top six, which, considering they spent a considerable amount of time in the play-off places throughout the season, was a big disappointment.

With that said, though, there are certainly positives to take from this campaign into the next, and it will be interesting to see how Rovers go about replacing Ben Brereton-Diaz.

One man they certainly won't hope to be replacing is Jon Dahl Tomasson, though, although there is a possibility that could be the case.

Has Jon Dahl Tomasson been linked with a Premier League move?

Indeed, recently the Rovers boss was linked with a move to Leeds United this summer, with the Elland Road outfit set to be seeking a new, permanent boss come the end of the season.

Football Insider reported earlier this month that the club had been seriously impressed by Tomasson's work at Blackburn, with claims that some inside Elland Road see the Rovers' boss as the 'next Bielsa'.

What is the latest news on Jon Dahl Tomasson's future?

In the latest turn of events, the Blackburn Rovers boss has now been linked with a move to Leicester City this summer.

As per the Daily Mail, the Rovers boss has caught the eye of the Foxes, with the club set to be seeking a new boss this summer.

In the event of their relegation from the Premier League, Tomasson is mentioned as an option that could take over.

Blackburn Rovers supporters react

As you can imagine, the above news has drawn quite a reaction from Blackburn Rovers' supporters.

With that said, below, we've selected some of their responses to the Leicester City links.

Some supporters were optimistic that Tomasson would stick around, even despite the links to Leicester.

That was a sentiment echoed by other supporters, who feel Blackburn have enough pulling power compared to Leicester to keep hold of him, for various reasons.

Other supporters, though, are not quite as confident, with potential budgets at the two clubs being different and this mentioned as, potentially, an appealing factor to the Rovers' boss.

Others felt like Tomasson would do a good job were he to go, but expressed their hope that he would not.

Finally, one Twitter user even suggested that they would take current Leicester boss Dean Smith at Ewood Park were Tomasson to depart.

It will certainly be interesting to see if anything comes of the links in the coming weeks, once Leicester's Premier League status is decided.