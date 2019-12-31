Blackburn eyeing move for 23 y/o defender

Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Gillingham defender Connor Ogilvie, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Ogilive spent the last two seasons of his career on loan with the Gills from Premier League side Tottenham, before making his move to the League One side permanent during the most recent summer transfer window.

According to the latest reports, Ogilvie’s impressive form during his time at Priestfield has attracted attention from further up the footballing pyramid, with Rovers making regular checks on the defender’s progress this season.

It is thought that Ogilvie’s versatility, which means he can play at both left-back and centre back, is a particular aspect of his game that has attracted Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray to the defender.

There is also said to be interest in the defender from other clubs in the top two tiers of English football, although no other potential suitors have yet been named.

In total, Ogilive has 107 appearances in all competitions for Gillingham since his first loan move to the club in 2017, with the defender scoring four goals during that time.



Ogilvie signed a two-year contract with the Gills in the summer, securing his future with Steve Evans’ side until the summer of 2021.

The Verdict

I think this could be a smart signing for Blackburn.

Defence has been something of a problem for them in recent seasons, so the addition of someone such as Ogilvie who can fill a number of roles in that area of the park would be a big boost for them.

Given the quality of his recent performances, and the fact that he was on the books at Tottenham prior to his move to Priestfield, it also looks as though he could be more than capable of making the step up to the Championship with Rovers.

It will therefore be interesting to see how quickly Blackburn might move to get this deal done, given how a lack of recruitment last January, coupled with a subsequent spate of injuries through the squad in the second half of the season, damaged their hopes of a play-off push during the previous campaign.