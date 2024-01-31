Highlights Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing midfielder Kevin Ackermann from IF Brommapojkarna.

The Championship club are keen to sign the 22-year-old on a loan deal that would include the option to buy.

However, Brommapojkarna are apparently reluctant to let the midfielder leave the club as things stand.

That's according to a report from Swedish outlet Sportbladet, who do however say that the 22-year-old's current club do not want to lose him.

Ackermann an important player for Brommapojkarna

It is little more than a year since Ackermann joined Brommapojkarna, signing from fellow Swedish top-flight side Orgryte last January.

The midfielder has since been a regular feature for his current club, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

During that time he has scored three goals and provided three assists, as his side finished 14th in the Allsvenskan table, avoiding relegation via the play-offs.

Kevin Ackermann senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Orgryte 67 5 6 Brommopojkarna 32 3 3 Hacken 4 0 0 As of 31st January 2024

Ackermann has also been capped at youth level by Sweden, and it seems he may now be attracting attention from elsewhere, as we near the end of the January transfer window.

Blackburn chasing Ackermann deal

According to this latest update, Blackburn are now keen to complete the signing of Ackermann, before the market closes on Thursday night.

It is thought that the Championship club are keen to sign the 22-year-old on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, that would include the option to buy.

For their part however, it is claimed that Brommapojkarna do not want to let the midfielder go as things stand.

There are currently two-and-a-half years remaining on Ackermann's contract with the Swedish club, securing his future there until the end of the 2025/26 season.

As a result, they would be in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for the midfielder, before the window closes.

So far this month, Blackburn have completed four new signings. Aston Villa left-back Ben Chrisene and Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari have both signed on loan until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, centre backs Connor O'Riordan and Kyle McFadzean have signed on permanent deals from Crewe Alexandra and Coventry City respectively.

Blackburn looking to keep clear of the Championship relegation zone

It has been a challenging recent run for Blackburn in the Championship, with Jon Dahl Tomasson's side winning just one of their last ten league games.

That has seen them slip to 18th in the current standings, eight points clear of the bottom three as things stand.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host QPR at Ewood Park.

Ackermann could be an Adam Wharton replacement for Blackburn

It seems as though this could be a very useful signing for Blackburn if they manage to get it over the line.

Rovers look set to lose a key midfielder imminently, with Adam Wharton seemingly closing in on a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

That will leave them with a void in the centre of midfield that needs filling, and Ackermann could do that while bringing some of the attributes that Wharton offers, both in terms of protecting the backline, and offering an attacking threat.

At 22-years-old he could also prove to be a long-term asset for the club should it become a permanent move, so this may well be one worth trying to get done for Blackburn Rovers, before the window closes.