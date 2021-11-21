Blackburn considering January transfer swoop for Portsmouth man

Blackburn Rovers are considering a January move for Portsmouth winger Marcus Harness, a report from the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

After seeing on-loan Leeds winger Ian Poveda stretchered off during their 1-1 draw at Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, Rovers may now need to dip into the transfer market for reinforcements out wide.

Now it seems as though that could prompt them to turn their attention to Fratton Park come the turn of the year.

According to this latest update, Blackburn have looked into a potential move for Harness, who has scored in each of his last three games for Pompey.

As things stand, Harness is into the final year of his contract at Fratton Park, although Portsmouth do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months, securing his future on the south coast until the end of next season.

In total, Harness has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists in 108 appearances in all competitions for Portsmouth, since joining from League One rivals Burton in the summer of 2019.

The Verdict

This could be a very good signing for Blackburn if they are able to pull it off.

That injury to Poveda means they could be badly short on attacking options goings forward, something they will have to address if they are to maintain their push for the play-offs all season.

Given his record over the past few years for Portsmouth, it does seem as though Harness could be a rather decent option to fill that role for Mowbray’s side.

Considering his contract situation at Fratton Park, Harness could also be relatively affordable for Blackburn, meaning this seem to be well worth looking into for those in charge at Ewood Park.