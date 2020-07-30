Blackburn closing in on defensive signing

Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Christian Maghoma on a free transfer, according to a report from Football Insider.

The men from Ewood Park came close to a play-off finish this season just gone in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking to build on that in the summer window.

Indeed, Tony Mowbray is evidently looking at adding defensively after Tosin Adarabioyo’s loan came to an end and it looks as though Maghoma could be the man to come in.

The defender stands at 6ft 5in so provides a real physical presence at the back whilst on a free he is obviously not going to break the bank for Rovers.

A player once at Spurs’ academy, his last club was Arka Gdynia in Poland but he left them earlier on in the summer.

The Verdict

On a free signing it’s worth a punt from Rovers in all honesty.

He’s a player with considerable power at the back and it’ll be interesting to see what he can do for Rovers at the heart of their defence.

Mowbray is moving swiftly to get in a new defensive signing and fans will hope for a few more through the door as they look for another good campaign in the Championship next season.