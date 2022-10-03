Blackburn chief reveals status of Ben Brereton Diaz talks and outlines potential timeline

Talks are ongoing between Blackburn Rovers and Ben Brereton Diaz about the forward’s future but clarity is expected ahead of the January transfer window, according to director of football Gregg Broughton.

The Chile international enjoyed a breakout season in 2021/22 – scoring 22 goals for Rovers – and has already found the net five times this term but is in the final 12 months of his deal at Ewood Park.

The Championship club rejected multiple bids for Brereton Diaz in the summer window, with Everton, Leeds United, and West Ham United among the clubs linked, and will no doubt face fresh interest unless his contract situation is solved in the coming months.

Speaking to Lancs Live, Broughton has revealed that the club are in ongoing talks with the forward about his future and are set to ramp those up.

He said: “It’s not my money, the owners have been brilliant supporting us through the window, they have to make the big financial choices for the football club.

“We have to have ongoing negotiations with Ben and his representatives about what they see their future going, does he want to be playing in the Premier League, does he want to explore some of the many options I’m sure he’d have to play in other places in Europe as well.

“Those conversations are ongoing. We wanted Ben to come through this international window before we started those again and those will go on over the next few weeks and then hopefully we’ll have some clarity over that situation.”

The Rovers director of football also hinted at a potential timeline over a decision on his future.

He said: “I think by January we’ll have absolute clarity on that process.”

Blackburn paid around £7 million to sign Brereton Diaz from Nottingham Forest in 2019 and risk seeing him leave as a free agent next summer if they cannot agree new terms and opt against selling him in the winter window.

The Verdict

It’s good news from a Blackburn perspective that the club are looking to press forward to try and find a solution to the Brereton Diaz situation in the next few months.

Ideally, they want a decision to have been made either way before the transfer window opens in January so they sell him if necessary and it seems Broughton is confident they will have clarity ahead of that point.

You’d imagine the more the 23-year-old keeps scoring, the less likely it is that Rovers will be able to tie him down to a new deal.

If he continues his current form, Premier League interest will continue to grow and Blackburn will likely not be able to compete with those sort of clubs.