‘Blackburn,’ ‘Charlton or Luton’ – What next for out-of-contract Sheffield Wednesday man? The verdict

Jordan Rhodes looks likely to depart Sheffield Wednesday this summer, with his contract set to expire.

Once a prolific goalscorer in the EFL, the 30-year-old’s career has stagnated in recent seasons and he has failed to emulate the ability he once showcased on a weekly basis at Huddersfield and Blackburn.

With Rhodes’ looming contract expiration in mind, are there any clubs in particular in the Championship that should make a move for the frontman?

Alfie Burns

One club that I could see Rhodes being open to moving to would be Huddersfield Town. That would be some reunion given what he did for the club previously.

The John Smith’s Stadium was the place where Rhodes really made a name for himself and although both parties have had a rollercoaster ride since departing, it’s hard to imagine either would pass up the opportunity to rekindle their relationship.

Rhodes has had a tough time of things over recent years but if there is a manager who will put his arm around a player and get him back to his best, it is Danny Cowley.

In addition to that, you can see where he can fit in at Town. Karlan Grant has scored a lot of goals, but his best form has come from the left, so having someone like Rhodes spearheading the attack would give Cowley some real firepower.

George Dagless

I’m not overly sure that there are at the moment.

Rhodes has plenty of talent but has that confidence that he had gone for good? It looks like it has right now.

If you’re at the lower end of the Championship he might be worth a punt – Charlton or Luton might benefit from getting him in if they stay up, but can they then afford the wages he is likely to be on?

He’s in a pretty unenviable position where he’s likely to leave Sheffield Wednesday and the only clubs perhaps willing to take a punt might not be able to afford him, unless he’s willing to take a pay cut.

He could still be a good signing for someone, but it does unfortunately carry some risk given how his career has gone.

George Harbey

Rhodes is a shadow of the player he once was and he’s lost his way in front of goal in recent seasons, so wherever he moves to after Wednesday, I think he needs to ensure that he receives regular game time and adequate service up top.

I think it would be quite interesting to see him move back to Blackburn. Most of their fans still love him and I think they need a striker like him top. With Danny Graham approaching the latter stages of his contract at Ewood Park, they need a traditional number nine to lead the line.

If Lyle Taylor leaves Charlton, which you have to say looks incredibly likely at the moment, then he could be a perfect signing for the Addicks, especially if they drop down into League One.

Maybe the drop down is what he needs, as he’s find it hard to score goals on a consistent basis in the second tier in recent seasons.