The Championship went from having four clubs based in Lancashire to only two in the last 12 months, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End.

Burnley’s relegation to the second tier in 2022 brought the four big clubs from the region together in the same division.

However, Vincent Kompany’s side bounced straight back into the top flight in emphatic style, running away with the title on their way to promotion.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the standings, Blackpool’s time back in the second tier also came to an end following their 23rd place finish.

The Seasiders were relegated in just their second campaign back at this level, having struggled following the departure of Neil Critchley in between the two terms.

Here we take a look at and compare the ticket prices for away fans to each ground for these Lancashire rivals…

Blackburn Rovers away ticket prices

An adult ticket for a trip to Ewood Park is going to cost supporters £25, with seniors (over-65s) having to pay slightly less at £20.

Young adults aged 18 to 23 are charged £15, with U18s to pay £10 and U14s cost £7.

Lancashire club away ticket prices Club Adult cost (£) Young adult cost (£) Over 65 cost (£) Under 18 cost (£) Burnley 30 25 27 20 Blackpool 25 21 21 11 Blackburn Rovers 25 15 20 10 Preston North End 25 22 22 11

Ewood Park has a capacity of 31,367, with an allocation of less than 2,000 often given to travelling teams.

Blackburn are currently competing near the bottom of the Championship table, having last competed in the top flight over a decade ago in 2012.

Burnley away ticket prices

Burnley’s return to the Premier League has seen them charge up to £30 for travelling adults.

It will cost over 65s £27 to see the Clarets away in the top flight this year, with U22s being charged £25 and U18s £20.

Turf Moor has a capacity of 21,944, with room for around 2,000 away supporters to cheer on their side.

Burnley are struggling in the top flight, and may be making a swift return to the Championship, with Kompany’s side currently 19th in the standings.

Preston North End away ticket prices

Preston North End have been a mainstay in the division since 2015, when they gained promotion from League One.

The Lilywhites were last in the top flight back in 1961, when it was still known as the First Division.

Deepdale is one of England’s oldest football grounds, initially opening in 1878, and has a capacity of 23,408.

For away supporters, an away ticket for adults will cost £30.

Over 65s are charged £22, the same price for young adults aged 19 to 24.

Children aged 11 to 18 have to pay £11 to attend away games at Deepdale, with U11s paying £5.

Blackpool away ticket prices

Blackpool are back in League One this year after suffering relegation last season.

The Seasiders are aiming to go straight back up, but find themselves out of the play-off places.

For travelling supporters, Bloomfield Road will cost as much as £25 for adults.

Those over 65 and those aged 18 to 21 have to pay £21 to attend away games against Blackpool.

Meanwhile, children aged 12 to 17 must pay £11, with U12s paying £7.