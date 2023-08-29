Highlights Blackburn Rovers could potentially lose academy star Adam Wharton to Wolves, who are reportedly interested in signing him as the transfer deadline approaches.

Blackburn could be peering nervously over their shoulders at the potential exit of academy star Adam Wharton in the coming days - with Wolves being linked with a move.

Wharton made his debut for Rovers at the start of last season, and won Man of the Match in his first 90 minute spell for the club - propelling him into folklore in east Lancashire at the age of just 18. Making over 20 appearances for the club in his first full season, the midfielder caught the eye of many Premier League clubs early on, and England under-19 appearances have further given him a platform.

But that could come at a cost to Rovers - with the prodigy being linked with a move to Premier League outfit Wolves as the transfer deadline closes in at a rapid rate.

What is the latest news surrounding Adam Wharton's potential move to Wolves?

According to Alan Nixon, Wolves are preparing to move for Adam Wharton as they look set to bring in around £60million from Matheus Nunes' move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Midlands side have supposedly jumped ahead of Crystal Palace, Everton, Brighton and Newcastle in the race for the youngster, who massively caught the eye for Rovers last season and has continued in the same manner this campaign.

The youngster, who joined boyhood club Rovers as a six-year-old, currently has a contract running through until 2027 - giving him four years at a minimum for Rovers to either secure promotion with Wharton in their ranks or sell him for a sizeable fee. That plays well into their hands.

Wolves supposedly see the midfielder as an ideal replacement for Nunes due to his composure and passing abilities on the ball, with Championship defences being unlocked at free will by his vision both this season and last. Gary O'Neil's side have also asked Manchester City for the loan signing of James McAtee, and they will find out whether they've been successful on Wednesday ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Blackburn value homegrown star Wharton at £15million, so it will not come cheap for Wolves - and the Lancashire club may even see the 19-year-old rejoin them on loan for the season in an agreement given the strength of Wolves' current midfield.

However, Nixon states that Wolves need players now after Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho also left in the window, which could lead to Wharton's Premier League debut for the Molineux outfit coming sooner than anticipated.

Would Adam Wharton's exit be sorely missed at Blackburn Rovers?

Whilst Wharton is a boyhood fan of Blackburn, it's obvious that his skillset and potential is way beyond the second-tier of English football. Even though his age and build means that he is not completely in the first-team picture at Ewood Park at the moment, it won't be long until he becomes a star player for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.

Lewis Travis, Sondre Tronstad, Arnor Sigurdsson and Sammie Szmodics are his competition at the moment and their experience is vital in a play-off push - but Wharton has made over 25 appearances for Rovers already, and by playing for the badge of the side he supports, that's an asset that Tomasson can't afford to give up cheaply.